Mathare United striker coy about goal target

Mathare United forward, Brian Nyakan remains coy on the number of goals he will score in his first season at the 'slum boys' after completing a loan deal from Posta Rangers.

Nyakan moved to Mathare on a one-and-a-half year contractin the mid-season, and while finding the back of the net for the struggling side is the surest way for the 22 year-old to earn a special place in coach Francis Kimanzi’s heart, he cannot just put a figure to it.

“My job as a striker is to score goals and that is what I have been working on. I don’t have a specific target in terms of goals, but I want to go back to my best,” said Nyakan who was handed the jersey number 19.

Nyakan is among the five players to joined Mathare United during June transfer window alongside Samuel Olwande, Victor Ashinga, Frank Liyayi and Ronald Reagan.

But the former Sofapaka and Kitengela Shooters forward will have to fight for his starting place in the crowded striking department that also has Chris Ochieng, Ronald Reagan, Elijah Mwanzia and Derrick Onyango.

Mathare United will take on Sony Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League round of 16 match slated for Saturday. Mathare sits on position 17th on the log.