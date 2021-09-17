A math teacher quit his job to play golf, now he’s playing among legends like John Daly on the PGA Tour Champions

Jay Jurecic was relatively unknown outside his classroom a few months ago, but now he’s making a splash in the golfing world after quitting his 21-year teaching career at a Michigan middle school last month and taking his shot at his first-ever pro golf tournament.

Jurecic, 51, was teaching middle school math at West Iron County Public Schools in Iron County, Michigan, a town of 11,000, when he resigned on Aug. 7 to pursue his dream. His last day as a teacher was Aug. 22.

Just a few weeks later, he’s making his PGA Tour Champions debut after qualifying for the Sanford International with a 10-under 61 on Tuesday at Bakker Crossing Golf Course.

More: What you need to know about the 2021 Sanford International

He finished his first-ever pro tournament round with a 3-over 73 Friday, which was tied for 72nd. His round included one birdie and four bogeys.

Jurecic admitted he was nervous to start out the day, but his first shot was one of his best and helped set the tone for play.

“It was a great feeling and I had goosebumps,” he said. “And it was cool to walk down the fairway after a good shot like that.”

Jay Jurecic tees off on hole 10 during the first day of the Sanford International golf tournament on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls. Erin Bormett / Argus Leader

Local Minnehaha Country Club member and Sioux Falls insurance agent Ryan Karst stepped in as his caddie for the week and has provided tips on the course. The two competed against each other in the Dakotas Tour and other tournaments in the past.

So far, Jurecic has played the course three times in as many days.

“I saw a guy with a lot of grit,” Karst said. “He grinded every hole, every shot. And, surprisingly, for his first tournament round, I thought the nerves were under control and he played well. Just a few putts didn’t go in. It could have been a whole different day, but he’ll get out there tomorrow and give it all he’s got.”

Jay Jurecic smiles at his brother and caddie, Jeff Jurecic, during the first day of the Sanford International golf tournament on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls. Erin Bormett / Argus Leader

And Jurecic has plenty of support behind him for his debut.

Story continues

His sister, niece, brother, cousin and a good golfing friend of his made the trip to support him. He said another niece is planning to drive over eight hours to watch him play this weekend. He’s also received texts of encouragement from former students.

“It’s great. I think it helps a lot to have people behind you,” he said. “I want to do the best I can and encourage other people to try their best. Probably the whole upper peninsula is behind me.”

Jurecic didn’t play high school or college golf. He would focus on golf in the summers while he wasn’t teaching and play mini-tour events, but he did take a leave of absence from 2003 to 2005 to golf full time, according to the PGA Tour. After his return to teaching, he continued to play. He even competed at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown for a Dakotas Tour event last year.

Jay Jurecic, lower left, walks down the fairway with the other members of his group during the first day of the Sanford International golf tournament on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls. Erin Bormett / Argus Leader

In July, he won the Michigan Senior Open. He went 66-69 to win by one.

Now, Jurecic is looking forward to competing Saturday and the rest of the weekend. K.J. Choi and Darren Clark are tied for the lead at 7 under.

“I’ll be a little bit more comfortable tomorrow and a little better focused,” he said. “… I’m trying to enjoy it as it’s going — it’s going fast.”