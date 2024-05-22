Mateusz Gamrot trashes Charles Oliveira for considering Colby Covington’s callout: ‘Thought you were better than that’

Mateusz Gamrot is irked by Charles Oliveira’s recent behavior.

Oliveira (34-10 MMA, 22-10 UFC), a former UFC lightweight champion, is seemingly leaving his options open in the aftermath of his UFC 300 loss to Arman Tsarukyan this past month but hasn’t given much attention to the repeated callouts from Gamrot (24-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC).

Instead, Oliveira has offered to be the backup fighter for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29, as well as tease a move up to welterweight to accept a challenge from Colby Covington.

What does not seem to be of much interest to Oliveira is showdown with Gamrot, who has won seven of his past eight fights against the likes of Tsarukyan, Rafael Fiziev and Rafael dos Anjos. And that is getting on the Polish fighter’s nerves (via X):

I asked to fight Oliveira, but he called out Colby instead. Guy who only fights once a year and is 2-3 since 2019. We thought you were better than that, @CharlesDoBronxs . You know I’ll give you fire on the ground… but maybe that’s why you’d rather fight Colby.. — Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) May 22, 2024

I asked to fight Oliveira, but he called out Colby instead. Guy who only fights once a year and is 2-3 since 2019. We thought you were better than that, @CharlesDoBronxs. You know I’ll give you fire on the ground … but maybe that’s why you’d rather fight Colby…

Gamrot, No. 6 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie lightweight rankings, has been traversing the long road to the top of the division. His grappling-heavy style has likely cost him in the eyes of the fans and the UFC brass, but he’s not shy to take on the biggest challenges.

No. 3-ranked Oliveira has the most finishes and most submission victories in UFC history, and on paper would certainly be a stern test for Gamrot’s style.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie