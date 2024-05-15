Mateta on getting his 'chance' and his 'fantastic' celebration

[Getty Images]

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta believes his recent upturn in form has been down to "changing nothing, playing hard and just being ready" under new manager Oliver Glasner.

Since replacing Roy Hodgson in February, the Austrian manager has named Mateta in his starting line-up for every Premier League match, with the 26-year-old netting 10 goals in 12 games during that time.

In an interview with BBC Sport football news reporter Alex Howell, the striker revealed some of the reasons behind his current form.

"I have changed nothing. I just keep playing hard and being ready, and now they give me my chance," said Mateta.

"I just need my chance to keep playing. I know it is hard - because there is a lot of competition - but I knew when my time came I was going to prove to them that I'm the striker for Palace."

The Eagles are on a six-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, which Mateta believes is down to Glasner's winning mentality.

"He wants to win. He is a winner. He wants to win everything," he said

"When the training is not like what he wants it to be, he says: 'Come on, lads. We need to do better. We are not where we need to be. I need more from you.'

"He doesn't care about the 'big teams'. Even when we play the big teams, he says we go there to win. Against Liverpool, he said we go there for the win. Even against Manchester City, when we lost, he said: 'Guys, we are here to win.'

"He wants to win every single game - and that is what I like."

Mateta also revealed the story behind him shouting "fantastic" into the club's social media camera after every win: "It's from the second coach of Roy [Hodgson] - Ray [Lewington].

"When Ray would do meetings he would say: 'This is fantastic, lads.' I always say it in training to the goalkeeping coaches, Dean Kiely and Paddy [McCarthy], for fun and they are laughing at this.

"I just like it when the atmosphere is good around the dressing room. We do the best job in the world - you can't be sad or angry all the time.

"Yes, when you lose, it's OK. But when you are with your team-mates or the gaffer, for me the atmosphere has to be good."