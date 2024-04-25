'Mateta found a manager that clicks for him'

[BBC]

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has been highlighting Jean-Philippe Mateta's excellent form since the appointment of Oliver Glasner as manager.

The Frenchman has eight goals in nine matches since Glasner arrived at the club, just three less than he scored in 79 matches for Patrick Vieira and Roy Hodgson.

"Sometimes you just find a manager that clicks for you" Murphy told Match of the Day. "His form for the last month or two has been tremendous. Newcastle struggled with his physicality, his willingness to run in behind and his aerial prowess.

"He looks fit, strong and hungry and very hard to play against when he's in this good condition.

"When you're confident and you've scored a few, everything you hit feels like you're going to score. He's finding himself in these [good] situations a lot more under the new manager and with their best players fit.

"Whether it's his left or right foot, he's having a swing at it and it's going in. Long may it continue for him, because he works tremendously hard."

