Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco: How to watch CIF Southern Section Football Div. 1 Championship

California high school football heads into the Thanksgiving weekend with an all-time Super 25 matchup headlining the Southern Section championship game.

St. John John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) vs. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.).

No. 3 vs. No. 5.

Los Angeles Coliseum.

The track record of both teams needs little—if any—rehashing among high school football circles. Each has finished at the top of the Super 25 rankings multiple times in past years, with Mater Dei tied holding rank alongside powerhouse De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) for the most in history (5).

Last year’s CIF-SS championship was an instant classic, one that swayed the voting tide (ever so slightly) toward St. John Bosco, which held off the Monarchs for a 24-22 win at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The revenge game turned the tables from the October matchup that ended 17-7 in favor of the boys from Santa Ana.

The script has been flipped in 2023, though. In October, the Braves shocked the then-No. 1 Mater Dei squad 28-0, a lopsided win that had the football world buzzing.

Bosco soared in the rankings while removing Mater Dei from its No. 1 spot.

So, is it revenge time for the Monarchs on Friday night, a massive statement win for new head coach Frank McManus?

Or can the Braves make it a clean sweep on the Trinity League in 2023?

Without question, the outcome will certainly impact next week’s Super 25.

High school football fans around the nation who are looking to watch the Super 25 matchup can live stream the game on the NFHS Network.

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The collaboration with over 40 high school state athletic/activities associations and PlayOn! Sports allows fans to live-stream high school sports on any device, from wherever they are: 27 different regular season and postseason sports, plus other high school activities that highlight the accomplishments of student-athletes, student-broadcasters, and high schools.

Note: We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY HSS operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports