Mater Dei-St. John Bosco preview: rosters feature 76 players with FBS offers

The table is set for a star-studded event on Friday night. St. John Bosco in Bellflower (Calif.) takes on Mater Dei of Santa Ana (Calif.) in the biggest rivalry in high school football.

Over the past decade, Mater Dei-St. John Bosco has become the biggest game in high school football. Since 2016, both have finished ranked in the national top 10 every season and have combined for four national championships.

Mater Dei went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in 2017 and 2021. The 2017 team never trailed at any point in the season. St. John Bosco finished No. 1 in 2019 and 2022.

When No. 1 Mater Dei takes on No. 9 St John Bosco on Friday, it will be historic. There are a combined 44 players rated as a three-star recruit or higher on 247Sports.

Marcelles Williams is the only current USC commit playing in this game, but there are over 15 prospects with USC offers including Dutch Horisk, Aydin Breland, Ramere Davis, Nasir Wyatt, Chuck McDonald IV, Shuan Scott and Owen Shannon.

6,200 people will be on hand for Friday’s game that is scheduled for 7 p.m. local time at St. John Bosco. The game will be televised nationally on Bally Sports.

#1 Mater Dei vs #9 St John Bosco features 76 players with an FBS offer 🤯🤩 pic.twitter.com/D3lIiedoII — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) October 11, 2023

