Mater Dei football coach out after just 1 season

Historic football powerhouse Mater Dei High School, the 2023 CIF Open Division state champions and No. 1 team in the nation by several metrics, will be on the search for a new head coach for the second time in as many years.

In a letter to the Santa Ana school’s community, reposted onto X by Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times, Mater Dei announced the “departure” of head football coach Frank McManus Jr. on Friday.

“We’re saddened to announce Coach McManus’ departure from Mater Dei High School,” said President Michael Brennan in the letter. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

No reason was cited, and it was not immediately clear whether McManus was fired or if the departure was mutually agreed to. He served as an assistant coach with the Monarchs for 16 years prior to his promotion in 2023.

The job became open following the 2022 season, when Bruce Rollinson retired after 34 years at the helm. His departure came off the heels of a hazing controversy which claimed the job of former school President Father Walter E. Jenkins.

During the lone season with McManus as head coach, the Monarchs went 13-1 and won the state title for football.

The school says the search for its next head coach is underway.

