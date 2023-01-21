Mater Dei 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a commits to Arizona

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Arizona Wildcats scored a major recruiting win on Friday night when Mater Dei (Calif.) linebcker Leviticus Su’a announced his commitment in the first quarter of the Polynesian Bowl.

Su’a (6-foot-1, 225 pounds) is ranked No. 31 among linebackers in his class and No. 29 overall in the state of California. Among uncommitted players at his position, he was ranked second.

Su’a had offers from 15 other schools, with Stanford and UCLA considered to be the other top contenders.

Having played for national powerhouse Mater Dei, Su’a is no stranger to big games, and a short time after announcing his commitment, he made a clutch play, clinching a win for Team Mauka with a tackle on fourth down.

Su’a is the 23rd commit for Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class, which now ranks No. 44 in the country.

