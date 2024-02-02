Mater Dei 2026 standout Tomuhini Topui could be a USC favorite

Santa Ana (California) Mater Dei incoming junior Tomuhini Topui won’t play college football until 2026. He took a visit to USC this weekend. The on-campus visit couldn’t have been better for the elite defensive lineman.

Topui had a stellar sophomore season in the Monarchs’ defensive line rotation. He is already one of the best 2026 prospects on both sides of the line of scrimmage. He was a part-time starter as a freshman at offensive guard and defensive tackle, but will focus on the defensive line full-time next season.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound lineman offers from Auburn, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, TCU, UCLA USC, Utah and Washington. The Trojans need the really big fish in the trenches if they want to take the next step as a program. USC regularly has elite skill players, but the Trojans have lagged behind other elite programs at the line of scrimmage. Getting nasty and imposing linemen is a not-yet-fully-realized goal for USC. If the Trojans can begin to make a splash on their defensive line, they will make significant advancements as a program.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire