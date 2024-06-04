What are the matchups we should be watching in the Boston Celtics – Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals?

What are the matchups we should be watching in the Boston Celtics – Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals series about to kick off this coming Thursday (June 6) night at TD Garden? The battle of the backcourts between the Stock Exchange (a nickname for the Celtics’ guard duo of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White) and what Stan Van Gundy called the greatest backcourt in league history of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, undoubtedly.

But what other matchups should we have our eyes on? The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, took some time to talk it over on a recent episode.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire