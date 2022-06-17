Matchups to watch in the trenches in 2022 'NFL Total Access'
NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Gerald McCoy examine some matchups to watch in the trenches in the 2022 NFL season, including Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins against Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Zack Martin against Philadelphia Eagles rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs against New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Brandon Scherff against Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network