Matchups: SNF and MNF

Sunday Night Football



Chicago @ Green Bay

Team Totals: Packers 27.5, Bears 20



Aaron Rodgers has had Vic Fangio’s number more often than not since Fangio became Bears defensive coordinator three seasons ago, pasting Chicago for 11 touchdown passes and one interception in five meetings. Including playoffs, Rodgers enters 2018 with an incomparable 40:8 TD-to-INT ratio over his last 16 games. Rodgers is now armed with Jimmy Graham – last year’s NFL leader in red-zone targets (26) and targets inside the ten (16) – and Davante Adams, who leads the league in red-zone targets (46) and receiving scores (22) over the past two seasons. The Bears’ Khalil Mack addition will eventually pay dividends, but his Week 1 snaps will be limited with just seven days between the trade and game day. Fangio indicated Thursday that he doesn't expect bookend OLB Leonard Floyd (hand) to be at peak effectiveness, weakening Chicago’s pass rush. … Jamaal Williams won the Packers’ lead back job convincingly over oft-injured Ty Montgomery and suspended Aaron Jones, and Williams should have a shot at 20 touches as a home favorite. Over last year’s final eight games, Williams was the PPR RB8 on 20.4 touches per game. Fangio’s run defenses have been middling or worse, finishing 13th, 29th, and 32nd in DVOA across three years with Chicago.



Fangio’s 2017 defense was not giving to wide receivers or tight ends, finishing 15th in yards allowed to the former position (2,338) and 25th to the latter (708). All five members of Chicago’s nickel package in the secondary return. Adams did tag the Bears for 5/90/1 receiving with Brett Hundley quarterbacking last Week 10, however, and his touchdown probability will be as high as any wide receiver’s each week, all year. In Rodgers’ last full season – 2016 – the Packers threw passes on 67% of their red-zone snaps, the NFL’s third-highest clip. … Graham perfectly suits Green Bay’s pass-first red-zone mentality after scoring eight of his ten touchdowns last season from the six-yard line or closer. Graham played only ten snaps all preseason, but Rodgers still found time to hit him for an eight-yard score. Reports all training camp had Graham and Rodgers already developing a bankable rapport. Graham’s yardage outlook isn’t in Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, or Zach Ertz’s realm, but his touchdown upside is. Graham is one of my favorite longer-shot bets to lead the NFL in receiving TDs this year. … Even amid trade rumors, Randall Cobb hung around on the 53-man roster as Green Bay opted to keep seven wide receivers. I think it is fair to have concerns Cobb could lose snaps to versatile veteran Geronimo Allison and/or impressive rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Equanimeous St. Brown, and J’Mon Moore. I’d prefer to see on-field evidence Cobb’s role will be voluminous before treating him as more than a dicey WR3/flex.



After surprisingly logging just 39 preseason snaps – twenty Week 1 starting quarterbacks played more – Mitchell Trubisky will make his first start in rookie coach Matt Nagy’s offense at unforgiving Lambeau Field, where the Packers have allowed seven fewer points in home games than on the road over the past three years. Nagy’s conservative August usage of Trubisky was further surprising because Chicago’s pass-catcher corps was entirely revamped. I’m expecting a step forward from Green Bay’s 2018 defense under new DC Mike Pettine with LE Muhammad Wilkerson bookending stud RE Mike Daniels, NT Kenny Clark poised for a breakout in his third year, and CBs Tramon Williams, Jaire Alexander, and Josh Jackson infused into the secondary. Trubisky has the requisite weapons, upgraded coaching, and dual-threat tools for a sophomore leap, but it would be comforting to see tangible improvement before buying into him as more than a two-quarterback-league play. … Nagy’s willingness to give stone-handed Jordan Howard another opportunity to play in the passing game is promising for his chances of staying fantasy relevant when the Bears play from behind, but trusting Howard to capitalize is difficult after he led all NFL running backs in drops (14) over the past two seasons. It’s still conceivable Tarik Cohen will eat into Howard’s snaps in negative game script, which the Bears project to face in Week 1. Due to last year’s persistent losing, Howard totaled below 80 yards in 11-of-16 games. He is a risky RB2 in this matchup.



Trey Burton is the most-confident Week 1 fantasy play on Chicago’s side after he drew a team-high six targets on Trubisky’s 18 preseason attempts, and fellow TE Adam Shaheen hit injured reserve with a foot fracture. In four spots starts for Zach Ertz the past two years, Burton logged stat lines of 5/49/1 > 2/19/0 > 2/41/1 > 5/71/2, and Trubisky posted a 105 passer rating on throws to the middle of the field versus a 71.0 rating to the perimeter as a rookie. The Packers’ interior defense was weakened by ILB Jake Ryan’s ACL tear early in camp, then coverage-maven rookie ILB Oren Burks’ shoulder injury, which will keep him out for at least Week 1. … Coming off an ACL tear, big-ticket free agent WR Allen Robinson played just 11 preseason snaps and was not targeted. He enters the season as a low-floor WR3. … Taylor Gabriel will play a clear-out role in Nagy’s offense, creating space for Burton and rookie slot WR Anthony Miller to work underneath. Gabriel has never averaged more than 4.5 targets per game in four NFL seasons. … Miller is a sleeper to pace Bears wideouts in early-season targets, at least until Trubisky and Robinson get on the same page. Trubisky’s leading receivers the past two years were Ryan Switzer at UNC and Kendall Wright in Chicago, and both played in the slot. Miller ran 70% of his preseason routes inside.

Story Continues





Score Prediction: Packers 28, Bears 20



Monday Night Doubleheader



NY Jets @ Detroit

Team Totals: Lions 26, Jets 19



Matthew Stafford is a high-floor QB1 play beneath Ford Field’s dome against a Jets pass defense that finished 31st and 22nd in DVOA the past two years under Todd Bowles. Only two teams allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks in 2017. Gang Green’s secondary looks improved with $72 million LCB Trumaine Johnson bookending RCB Morris Claiborne, and FS Marcus Maye and SS Jamal Adams entering their second seasons. But there is no weaker pass rush in football, and PFF charged Johnson with the NFL’s fourth-most yards allowed in coverage last year. Slot CB Buster Skrine gave up the 12th most. And Maye’s availability is in doubt due to an ankle injury. Over the past four seasons, Stafford has a sterling 60:19 TD-to-INT ratio and 7.78 yards-per-attempt average at home versus 47 TDs, 26 INTs, and 6.94 YPA on the road. Stafford should start 2018 hot against a tissue-soft Weeks 1-8 pass-defense slate (vs. NYJ, @ SF, vs. NE, @ DAL, vs. GB, @ MIA, vs. SEA). … Detroit’s backfield lacks clarity after a preseason in which OC Jim Bob Cooter mixed and matched Kerryon Johnson, Theo Riddick, and LeGarrette Blount. While Johnson remains the favorite for lead-back touches, Riddick is sure to siphon passing-game usage, and Blount figures to vulture short-yardage and goal-line work. Last year’s Lions backs averaged 25.5 touches per game. If we adjust to 28 to account for projected game script and new coach Matt Patricia’s desire to run the ball more, a fair projection would give Johnson 12, Blount 9, and Riddick 7. Johnson will be a dicey flex option until the Lions show they are willing to commit to him in a voluminous role.



Especially after none of their tight ends stepped up in training camp, the Lions’ passing game will be dominated by three-receiver 11 personnel. Golden Tate draws the easiest Week 1 man-coverage matchup against Skrine, who allowed the league’s third-most touchdown catches (6) last year and was charged with ten missed tackles by PFF, sixth most among cornerbacks. Tate has finished top five among wide receivers in yards after catch in four consecutive years, and top three in missed tackles forced in six straight. … Perimeter threats Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay are higher-variance WR2 and WR3/flex plays, respectively. Jones lost 4.5 targets and 24.1 yards off his per-game averages with Golladay healthy in 2017, although Eric Ebron’s departure left behind 86 unaccounted-for targets, and Detroit’s lack of a viable pass-catching replacement should help offset some of that volume loss. Golladay caught only 28 passes as a rookie, but six of them gained 30-plus yards. The Jets’ pass-rush deficiencies benefit both as vertical threats. By far, Golladay registered the top Game Speed among last year’s Lions receivers, while Jones’ 51.6% catch rate on 20-plus-yard targets ranked No. 4 in the NFL among 59 qualified wideouts. Bowles’ defense allowed the NFL’s 13th- and 2nd-most 20-plus-yard completions over the last two years.



Sam Darnold, who turned 21 in June, will pass Drew Bledsoe as the NFL’s youngest-ever Week 1 starting quarterback on Monday night. Darnold was accurate but conservative this preseason, completing 64.4% of his throws but attempting just 1-of-45 passes 20-plus yards downfield. Darnold likewise posted his highest passer ratings at USC on quick outs, slants, crossers, and screens rather than longer-developing comebacks, posts, corners, and goes. Even against a weak Lions pass rush, expect West Coast-oriented OC Jeremy Bates to call high-percentage passes that get the ball out quickly. I do believe Darnold can become an underrated two-quarterback-league option as his rookie year progresses. … Preseason signs strongly indicated Bilal Powell will open 2018 as Gang Green’s lead back over Isaiah Crowell. In the Jets’ regular season dress rehearsal, Powell logged 73% of first-team snaps with Darnold's group. Powell is an underrated RB2/flex play against a Lions run defense that last year finished 28th in DVOA and got gashed by first-team enemy rushing attacks all preseason. Powell is also competent enough in the passing game to be somewhat game-script proof. Crowell won’t be a fantasy option until he nails down a bigger role.



Bates will surely loosen up the passing game eventually, but it’s fair to enter Week 1 with some concern about deep threat Robby Anderson, who finished last season sixth in the NFL in yards gained on 20-plus-yard targets (408). He is also likely to draw the most of Lions top CB Darius Slay’s coverage when lined up outside. Promisingly, Anderson did run 44% of his preseason routes in the slot, way up from last year’s 28% clip. Slay covered the slot on just 2% of his 2017 snaps. Still the Jets’ clear-cut No. 1 wideout, Anderson is a high-ceiling if volatile WR2/3 play. … Back from his 2017 neck injury, Quincy Enunwa is a sleeper to lead the Jets in Week 1 targets as a high-percentage slot-flanker who will mostly operate in the middle of the field. Enunwa (6’2/225) will have a significant size advantage on whomever Patricia trots out at slot corner, be it Quandre Diggs (5’9/196) or Jamal Agnew (5’10/186). Enunwa did miss two weeks of training camp with a thumb injury and lacks a bankable rapport with Darnold. Darnold targeted Enunwa three times in Gang Green’s third preseason game, connecting twice for 28 yards. … Jets complementary pass-catcher jobs remain up for grabs with Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) ailing and little clarity at tight end. My guess is we’ll see Terrelle Pryor run the most routes in three-wide 11-personnel packages. Chris Herndon, Neal Sterling, Jordan Leggett, and Eric Tomlinson are still battling at tight end.



Score Prediction: Lions 27, Jets 23



LA Rams @ Oakland

Team Totals: Rams 26.5, Raiders 22.5



To compensate for an abominable, now-Khalil Mack-less defense, Jon Gruden’s best bet is likely to lean on the ground game, control clock, and keep the Rams’ high-octane offense off the field. Gruden was a run-game proponent in his 1998-2001 stint for Al Davis, overseeing teams that ranked top 12 in rushing attempts in 3-of-4 years. Marshawn Lynch had an outstanding August after finishing 2017 fast with 4.69 yards per carry and a 99.7 total-yard average from Week 12 on. Oakland’s elite interior line of LG Kelechi Osemele, C Rodney Hudson, and RG Gabe Jackson returns intact, and Rams DC Wade Phillips’ 2016-2017 run defenses in L.A. and Denver each finished 21st in DVOA. Last year’s Rams allowed the NFL’s second-most fantasy points to running backs. This week, they're likely to be without key ILB Mark Barron (ankle). Lynch checks numerous boxes as an underrated RB2. His biggest potential obstacles are game script if the Raiders can’t keep this one close, and Gruden favorite Doug Martin’s to-be-determined usage. … Phillips – for good reason -- places far more emphasis on stopping passing games and gets results; his 2016-2017 teams both ranked top three in pass-defense DVOA. Only eight NFL clubs allowed fewer fantasy points to quarterbacks than last year’s Rams, and this year’s unit was significantly upgraded by LCB Marcus Peters, RCB Aqib Talib, and pocket-disrupting NT Ndamukong Suh. This is a decidedly unfavorable matchup for Derek Carr, whose fantasy owners will have to hope the game evolves into a shootout, or that Carr capitalizes on pass-first second-half comeback mode.



Disadvantageous wideout-cornerback matchups create more reason for Carr concern. The Raiders will annoyingly stick with Seth Roberts as their main slot receiver after giving up on Martavis Bryant, who would have pushed Amari Cooper or Jordy Nelson inside. Last year, Cooper averaged 2.21 yards per route run in the slot (PFF), which would have been a top-three clip in the league with enough slot routes to qualify. He averaged a pathetic 1.36 yards per route run outside. A boom-bust WR2, Cooper’s matchup is worrisome against Peters and Talib. … 33-year-old Nelson also figures to struggle to get open in this one. Jordy is easily Oakland’s top red-zone option, but he is best approached as a touchdown-or-bust WR4/flex. … Jared Cook turned in a quiet preseason after Gruden talked him up at OTAs. The 2017 Rams yielded the NFL’s seventh-fewest catches to tight ends. Cook is a mid-range to low-end TE2.



Todd Gurley is the No. 1 running back play on the Week 1 slate behind a Rams line that returns 4-of-5 starters – the exception is RG Jamon Brown serving a two-game suspension – facing a Raiders defense that last year allowed the NFL’s ninth-most running back receptions (93) and traded Khalil Mack, who was PFF’s No. 2 run-stopping 3-4 outside linebacker. During Gurley’s 2017 breakout, only Le’Veon Bell played more snaps among running backs, and only Alvin Kamara gained more receiving yards. … The Rams were 2017’s highest-scoring team on the road, and that trend should continue on Monday night with Jared Goff at the forefront. Even with Mack, last year’s Raiders finished bottom eight in both sacks (31) and quarterback hits (76), and they are counting on journeymen CBs Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (age 32, fifth NFL team) and Rashaan Melvin (29, seventh team) and FS Marcus Gilchrist (29, fourth team) to save their secondary. Goff posted a sterling 18:2 TD-to-INT ratio on the road last year.



Brandin Cooks’ quarterback play and target projection downgraded leaving New England’s Tom Brady-led, pass-voluminous team for Goff’s balanced attack, which last year ranked 24th in pass attempts. Nevertheless, this projects as one of Cooks’ best matchups of the entire season against a pass rush-deficient Oakland defense with retread secondary play. Cooks’ 4.33 jets will cause major fits for Gruden’s Over the Hill Gang. … Whereas Cooks is the Rams’ best bet to catch deep balls, Cooper Kupp is arguably the favorite to score. Kupp paced last year’s team in red-zone targets (23) and targets inside the ten (7), yet scored only five times, setting up Kupp for positive-touchdown regression. Kupp runs 59% of his routes inside, and the Raiders’ slot corner is expected to either be 33-year-old Leon Hall or 32-year-old Rodgers-Cromartie. In 2017, PFF charged Rodgers-Cromartie with the NFL’s highest passer rating allowed (123.1) among 31 qualified slot corners. … As Cooks is high variance and Kupp somewhat touchdown dependent, Robert Woods is arguably the highest-floor play in Los Angeles’ wideout trio. Woods set a career high in yards per game (65.1) before getting injured last year, then returned to flame Falcons top CB Desmond Trufant for 9/142/0 receiving in January’s playoff loss. I like Cooks as a boom-bust WR2 and both Kupp and Woods as dependable WR3/flex plays. … Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett played in a value-sapping rotation last season, and there were no August indications that will change.



Score Prediction: Rams 30, Raiders 23