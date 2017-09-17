Matchups: SNF & MNF

Sunday Night Football



Green Bay @ Atlanta

Team Totals: Falcons 28.5, Packers 25.5



Sporting Week 2’s second-highest game total, Packers-Falcons is a white-hot fantasy matchup between teams that played twice last season to high-scoring 44-21 and 33-32 results. Aaron Rodgers tagged Atlanta for a combined 7:1 TD-to-INT ratio, in addition to rushing lines of 6/60 and 4/46. Green Bay’s pass protection was an issue at times in its Week 1 win over Seattle, but Rodgers still emerged with 332 all-purpose yards against arguably the NFL’s most-talented defense. Now in a projected shootout at Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Rodgers is Week 2’s top fantasy quarterback play. … In an overwhelmingly promising opener, Ty Montgomery led all NFL running backs in snaps played (74) and turned 23 touches into 93 yards with a score. No. 2 back Jamaal Williams logged just six snaps and carried the ball twice, only entering when Montgomery briefly exited with an apparent bruise or nick on his leg, from which he quickly returned. Williams still hasn’t registered a rushing attempt of longer than six yards in the NFL, including the preseason. Being used as Green Bay’s version of David Johnson, Montgomery is a locked-in RB1 in season-long leagues and playable in DFS lineups alongside Rodgers because of his passing-game ability. The converted receiver ran a whopping 39 pass routes in Week 1. For perspective, Le’Veon Bell averaged 33.5 routes run per game in 2016. Last year’s Falcons allowed a league-high 109 receptions to backs, and in Week 1 Atlanta was tagged for a combined 11/61/1 receiving line by Bears RBs, not including Jordan Howard’s drop of a would’ve-been game-winning touchdown on Chicago’s final drive.



Rodgers’ Week 1 target distribution: Randall Cobb 13; Jordy Nelson 8; Davante Adams 7; Martellus Bennett 6; Montgomery and Lance Kendricks 4. … Finally healthy after battling ankle woes the past two years, Cobb paced the Packers in Week 1 catches (9) and yards (85), playing 77% of the snaps. In this likely shootout, Cobb should be upgraded to a high-floor PPR WR3/flex after dropping a 6/82/0 number on Atlanta in last January’s playoffs. … Jordy’s receiving lines against the Falcons last season were 4/94/1 and 6/67/1. Nelson drew a heavy dose of Desmond Trufant in the first meeting and mostly won those battles. As Rodgers’ top receiver in a probable high-scoring affair, Nelson is an elite-upside WR1 play against the Falcons. The Packers proactively kept Jordy in plus coverage matchups in their opener, as he did most of his damage against rookie RCB Shaq Griffin and Seattle’s linebackers rather than LCB Richard Sherman. … This is a bounce-back spot for Adams after he caught 12 passes in last season’s first meeting with Atlanta, then scored a touchdown against Dan Quinn’s club in the playoffs despite playing hurt. While Nelson and Cobb project to run most of their Week 2 routes at Trufant and slot CB Brian Poole, respectively, Adams figures to draw quite a bit of RCB Robert Alford, who is the Falcons’ weakest link at corner. … Bennett is yet another Packer in a plus Week 2 spot against an Atlanta defense that allowed the NFL’s eighth-most yards (975) and sixth-most touchdowns (8) to tight ends last year, then gave up a 6/70/0 stat line on nine targets to Bears tight ends last week. Bennett ran 44 routes in his first regular season game with the Packers. It was Martellus’ highest route total since Week 5 of the 2015 campaign.



Matt Ryan torched Packers DC Dom Capers’ defense in each of last season’s two meetings, notching yardage/touchdown totals of 288/3 and 392/4. In what projects as one of this year’s premier shootouts in the second-highest-totaled game on the Week 2 slate, Ryan deserves to be ranked among this week’s highest-floor and highest-ceiling quarterback plays. I am not buying the Packers’ strong Week 1 defensive effort as a sign of things to come, and will be sure to have DFS exposure to the 2016 NFL MVP. … In their first game under rookie OC Steve Sarkisian, the Falcons employed a closer-to-even backfield timeshare than outgoing OC Kyle Shanahan ran. Devonta Freeman out-snapped Tevin Coleman 61% to 41%, although Freeman won the all-purpose touches battle by a mere 14-to-12 margin, and Coleman out-targeted Freeman 6 to 2. We are still in one-game samples, but this could be a pretty significant development for both backs’ fantasy outlooks if the Opening Day usage holds. For now, I’m still treating Freeman as a fringe RB1 and Coleman as a much riskier but still-high-upside RB2/flex option.



Ryan’s Week 1 target distribution: Mohamed Sanu 9; Coleman 6; Julio Jones 5; Taylor Gabriel 4; Austin Hooper and Freeman 2. … Julio essentially operated as a decoy in Week 1 against the Bears, managing 66 scoreless yards on four catches while Hooper broke off big plays and Sanu moved the chains. The Packers’ secondary was not tested due to Seattle’s dysfunctional offense on Opening Day, so I have a hard time taking away much from that game. Julio is a top-three NFL wideout in the second-highest-totaled game on the slate. I think he is a cash-game play in DFS. … Possession target Sanu logged an 81% Week 1 snap rate and is worth a long look in PPR leagues in an up-tempo game where he won’t be the focus of Capers’ game plan. In last year’s two meetings with Green Bay, Sanu broke off receiving lines of 9/84/1 and 5/52/1. … Manufactured shot-play specialist Gabriel was reduced to Atlanta’s clear-cut No. 3 receiver in Sarkisian’s first game calling plays, handling 53% of the snaps. Gabriel offers long-catch potential but a low floor as a low-volume role player. … Based on Week 1 usage, the Falcons have committed to Hooper as a genuine every-down tight end, and a catch-first one at that. He played a career-high 80% of Atlanta’s Opening Day snaps and ran a pass route on 55% of his plays. Hooper was only targeted twice, but there are higher-volume games in his future based on his on-field participation and the manner in which he is being used. Hooper is primed to break out and worth starting as a TE1 in this likely shootout.



Score Prediction: Packers 34, Falcons 33

