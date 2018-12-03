Matchups: SNF and MNF

Sunday Night Football



LA Chargers @ Pittsburgh

Team Totals: Steelers 27, Chargers 24



Even as Ben Roethlisberger turned in back-to-back uneven real-life performances against the Jags and Broncos, he logged top-12 fantasy results in both games and now has top-12 scores in six of his last seven starts. This is far from a pushover matchup; the Chargers have held eight of their last ten quarterbacks faced to fantasy scores of QB17 or worse with difference-maker RE Joey Bosa back at full strength after he tormented Arizona’s offense last week. Good offense consistently beats good defense in today’s NFL, though, and Roethlisberger’s primetime track record is nearly impeccable, including high-production 2018 efforts in Weeks 3 (QB10) and 10 (QB1) beneath the bright lights. Big Ben at home is an unfailingly good bet, and this game offers shootout potential with Week 13’s fifth-highest total (51.5). … Los Angeles’ defense is most vulnerable on the ground, missing NT Brandon Mebane (personal) with DT Corey Liuget (knee) and LBs Denzel Perryman (knee) and Kyzir White (knee) already on I.R. Enemy backs average a clean 4.31 yards per carry and the NFL’s fourth-most receiving yards per game (61.8) against the Bolts. A Week 10 concussion followed by pass-heavy scripts in Weeks 11-12 limited James Conner’s box-score results, but this is a prime bounce-back spot as a home-favorite bellcow in a high-totaled game facing a depleted defensive front.

Big Ben’s post-bye target distribution: Antonio Brown 51; JuJu Smith-Schuster 47; Conner 29; Vance McDonald 24; Ryan Switzer 18; James Washington and Jesse James 11; Jaylen Samuels 6. … Selling out to stop Brown in last week’s upset, the Broncos did as well as any team could by holding A.B. to 67 scoreless yards on 13 targets and intercepting Ben’s game-ending goal-line pass intended for Brown. Brown’s last six stat lines when held below 70 yards in his prior game are 6/96/1 – 6/101/2 – 5/62/1 – 6/50/1 – 7/132/2 – 10/144/3. … One reason to not necessarily expect Chargers top CB Casey Hayward to shadow Brown is that JuJu ran a year-high 76% of his routes outside at Denver and went off (13/189/1) with Switzer taking over as Pittsburgh’s full-time slot receiver. The Bolts’ No. 2 outside corner is second-year UDFA Michael Davis. Either way, Brown and Smith-Schuster are confident plays on Sunday night. … Switzer is a WR4 sleeper in PPR leagues after setting Week 12 career highs in routes run (48), targets (8), and production (6/67/0). It’s possible Switzer’s ramped-up usage was specific to last week’s opponent – slot CB Chris Harris is Denver’s best corner, and moving Brown and JuJu away from him would be smart strategy – but there have been indications for weeks Switzer was working his way into Roethlisberger’s circle of trust. … A hip injury cost McDonald Week 12 snaps, but he practiced fully and should be all systems go on Sunday night. McDonald has out-targeted James 21 to 8 over the past four games.



This game’s lofty total and Philip Rivers’ marksman-level efficiency are the main justifications for his Week 13 fantasy usefulness. It’s not the matchup; Pittsburgh’s defense has permitted an average of just 19.0 points over its last seven games with all seven enemy quarterbacks finishing QB18 worse, including Cam Newton (QB20), Matt Ryan (QB24), and Baker Mayfield (QB19). Even in a Week 12 game where he set the NFL’s single-game record for consecutive completions (25), Rivers managed QB14 fantasy results. Rivers has scored higher than QB10 in just 2-of-11 starts. … One reason to buy into Rivers overcoming matchup concerns is Melvin Gordon’s (MCL) absence, thrusting diminutive (5/8/195) pass-catching maven Austin Ekeler into lead-back duties with also-small rookie Justin Jackson (6’0/199) spelling him, perhaps encouraging OC Ken Whisenhunt to dial up more pass plays than usual. (The balanced Bolts rank 25th in pass attempts per game at 31.6.) This would also bring Pittsburgh’s D/ST into play, however, as more Rivers dropbacks increase the probability of picks and sacks, and Rivers has taken seven sacks in the past two weeks. Key to Pittsburgh’s defensive turnaround is its pass-rush explosion, moving to No. 1 in the NFL in sacks (31) and No. 2 in QB hit rate (18.9). Ekeler remains an exciting RB2 with RB1 upside in PPR leagues against a Steelers defense that hemorrhaged herculean touches/yardage/touchdown stat lines to Panthers (21/137/3), Jaguars (45/217/1), and Broncos (21/133/1) running backs in Weeks 10-12. The Steelers blitz at the NFL's highest frequency (38%), and Ekeler screens are ideal blitz-beating plays.



Rivers’ post-bye target distribution: Keenan Allen 38; Gordon 18; Ekeler and Tyrell Williams 15; Antonio Gates and Virgil Green 11; Mike Williams 10; Travis Benjamin 7. … Interior receivers have had no trouble knifing through Pittsburgh’s secondary this year, notably Jarvis Landry (7/106/0), Emmanuel Sanders (7/86/1), Mohamed Sanu (4/73/1), Tyler Boyd (7/62/2), and Willie Snead (7/58/0, 6/56/0). Allen has a touchdown and/or 100-plus yards in four straight games. … Tyrell unsuccessfully gutted out a Week 12 quad injury, drawing zero targets on nine snaps. Already a low-volume commodity, Tyrell will have to reprove his health to earn back WR3/flex trust. … Benjamin’s 28 routes run with Tyrell hobbled were his most since Week 1. Benjamin only earned three targets against the Cardinals, but he offers big-play ability and some long-shot DFS appeal. … Mike scored twice on Arizona but finished below 60 yards for the eighth straight game and remains a touchdown-reliant WR3/flex. Mike figures to draw the most of Joe Haden on Sunday night; Haden covers the perimeter on 99% of his snaps, and Mike runs a team-high 70% of his pass patterns outside. … Gates has run 19 routes in back-to-back games on snap rates of 33% and 38%. Green’s Weeks 11-12 route totals were 24 and 14. Pittsburgh allows the NFL’s ninth-most yards per game to tight ends (64.1), yet Gates is always a touchdown-dependent punt on low usage.



Score Prediction: Steelers 28, Chargers 21

Monday Night Football



Washington @ Philadelphia

Team Totals: Eagles 25.5, Redskins 18.5



Albeit not without a major first-half scare, Philadelphia ended its losing skid in last week’s desperately-needed 25-22 comeback win over the Giants. Newly-anointed feature back Josh Adams was the star of the second-half show, parlaying season highs in snaps (62%) and touches (22) into 84 yards and a score despite losing a 52-yard rushing touchdown to C Jason Kelce’s holding penalty in the first quarter. Corey Clement operated as a mere change-of-pace back on seven touches, and Wendell Smallwood has been phased out. As a home-favorite lead runner in a plus draw, Adams can build on his breakout game against a Washington defense that has surrendered 95/476/1 (5.01 YPC) rushing to running backs over the last month and allows the NFL’s fifth-most receptions per game to enemy backs (6.4) on the year. Adams is a high-end RB2 in this plum spot. … Darren Sproles’ (hamstring) return would hurt Clement and Smallwood more than lead-runner Adams. … Washington’s pass defense has also fallen apart, conceding top-12 fantasy scores to six of its last nine quarterbacks faced and 285-plus passing yards in four of its last five games. Dak Prescott carved the Skins for 9.3 yards per attempt and his season-best 121.6 passer rating on Thanksgiving. In a game Philly projects to control with Colt McCoy playing behind an injury-ruined offensive line on the other side, Carson Wentz is an underrated QB1 play against Washington.



Wentz’s Weeks 10-12 target distribution: Zach Ertz 27; Golden Tate 20; Alshon Jeffery 16; Nelson Agholor 10; Adams and Jordan Matthews 7; Clement 6; Dallas Goedert 5; Smallwood 2. … Ertz’s Week 13 matchup is Philly's toughest on paper; no tight end has reached 60 yards against Washington all year, and only seven teams have allowed fewer yards per game to Ertz’s position (39.9). Still leading all NFL tight ends in targets per game (10.0) and just 16 catches shy of Jason Witten’s single-season record for receptions among tight ends, Ertz is a matchup-irrelevant top-three TE1 each week. … Jeffery got off to a roaring start after returning from his shoulder injury, but he’s now finished below 50 yards in four straight games with especially disappointing target counts of 5 – 8 – 5 – 3 over the last month. On lowered volume, Alshon has to be downgraded to a boom-bust WR3 until/unless his usage picks back up. The Skins stopped using Josh Norman as a shadow corner with RCB Quinton Dunbar (leg) back on Thanksgiving, so Alshon should avoid Washington’s top cover man for over half of this game. Amari Cooper (8/180/2) did make the Skins pay handsomely. … The Eagles’ trade for Tate has been a disaster with 97 scoreless yards on 20 targets. It doesn’t help that Washington has played stingy slot coverage all year. In front of their home crowd in primetime, though, the Eagles may feel pressure to keep forcing targets Tate’s way. … Agholor logged season lows in snaps (72%) and targets (1) in Week 12 and hasn’t had value since Tate was acquired. … Goedert has five targets in three games since the Tate trade, although four came last week. Goedert ran only 11 routes, however, and lacks streamer appeal.



Colt McCoy played more like a quarterback to stream defenses against than consider a fantasy starter on Thanksgiving, throwing three picks and taking eight hits with three sacks behind Washington’s makeshift line at Dallas. … Losing OGs Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao to I.R. and LT Trent Williams to thumb surgery, then last week’s rib injury has broken Washington’s once-vaunted running game. Averaging just 3.05 yards per carry over the last month, Adrian Peterson hasn’t totaled 70 yards from scrimmage since October 28 while managing touch counts of 12 – 6 – 14 – 16 – 14 in the Redskins’ five losses. As a road underdog, Peterson is a low-floor RB2/flex who will likely need a touchdown to pay off. Philly has yielded just six rushing TDs to running backs in 11 games. Chris Thompson (ribs) looks on track to return, lowering Peterson’s receiving expectation and rendering Kapri Bibbs obsolete.



Josh Doctson cleared 50 yards for the first time all year (6/66/0) in McCoy’s first start, leading the team with ten targets. Among McCoy’s 50 pass attempts this season, Doctson’s 15 lead the team. Doctson also draws the top Week 13 matchup in Washington’s pass-catcher group versus Philadelphia’s injury-ruined cornerback corps, which yields the NFL’s second-most yards per game to wide receiver units (203.0). … Doctson led Skins wideouts in Week 12 routes run (43) with Trey Quinn second (36), Maurice Harris (25) third, and Michael Floyd (20) fourth. Jamison Crowder’s (ankle) return would shake up the depth chart behind Doctson with Floyd leaving the rotation and Quinn and/or Harris losing snaps. … McCoy hit Jordan Reed for a Week 11 touchdown, then quarterbacked Reed’s season high for yardage (75) in Week 12. As injuries have taken a toll on Philly’s linebacker and safety positions, they coughed up 4/77/0 receiving to Giants blocking TE Rhett Ellison last week. Reed’s outlook has improved with McCoy replacing Alex Smith. … Vernon Davis ran only 14 routes to Reed’s 40 on Thanksgiving but dented the box score with a 53-yard touchdown bomb. Davis is a fantasy option only on single-game DFS slates.



Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Redskins 14