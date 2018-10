Matchups: Chiefs at Broncos

Monday Night Football



Kansas City @ Denver

Team Totals: Chiefs 29.5, Broncos 25.5



Struggling on offense with 20 points or fewer in back-to-back games, the Broncos return home for a get-right matchup with Kansas City, which has allowed the NFL’s third-most points (92) and a league-high 1,422 yards. Only the Saints (6.9) and Raiders (6.9) have given up more yards per play than the Chiefs (6.7). Facing Kansas City has spiked passing volume; opponents are averaging a league-high 47.0 pass attempts per game against Andy Reid’s club. In Philip Rivers (QB3), Ben Roethlisberger (QB2), and Jimmy Garoppolo (QB10), each of the three quarterbacks to face Kansas City has finished as a top-ten fantasy passer. Case Keenum is this week’s top matchup-based streamer QB1. … Phillip Lindsay’s Week 3 second-quarter ejection for throwing a punch narrowed Denver’s three-man RBBC to a two-man ordeal. It was telling that Royce Freeman still drew just one target and barely out-touched Devontae Booker (14, 10); the Broncos are clearly committed to multi-back usage. The good news is Week 4 opponent Kansas City has yielded a generous 54/279/2 (5.17 YPC) rushing line to enemy backs, in addition to a 27/334/2 receiving line. Based on this backfield’s pre-ejection usage, we can project roughly 16 touches for Lindsay, 12 for Freeman, and 4 for Booker. Freeman’s utter lack of receiving involvement cripples his floor, but he has the highest touchdown probability with team highs in carries inside the ten (5) and inside the five (2). Lindsay’s lead-back role and big-play ability give him RB2/flex appeal in this plus draw.



Keenum’s Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Demaryius Thomas 26; Emmanuel Sanders 23; Courtland Sutton 14; Jake Butt 13; Booker 9; Jeff Heuerman 8; Lindsay 6; Tim Patrick 4; Freeman 2. … The NFL’s drop leader in Weeks 1-2, Thomas bounced back to secure 5-of-5 targets for 63 yards in last week’s loss to Baltimore, and would have had a bigger day had he not lost a 39-yard catch to penalty. Kansas City has allowed a league-high 17 completions of 20-plus yards, plus the NFL’s sixth-most touchdowns to wide receivers (5). … Sanders salvaged a rocky Week 3 receiving game with a 35-yard touchdown on an end-around. Sanders’ Monday night matchup is mouth watering against a Chiefs defense that has been drilled by fellow interior WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster (13/121/1) and Keenan Allen (8/108/1). Sanders runs two-thirds of his routes in the slot. … Sutton is off to an inefficient start with dropped passes in back-to-back games and just 89 yards to show for his 230 Air Yards, which rank second on the team ahead of Sanders (219) and right behind Thomas (249). This plus matchup does raise the antennae on Sutton as a dart-throw WR4/flex. … Heuerman's usage will increase after Butt suffered his third-career ACL tear in Wednesday’s walkthrough. Although Heuerman has shown minimal receiving skills in college and the pros, he offers some desperation streamer appeal against the Chiefs, who were creamed by Steelers TEs (8/164/1) in Week 2 and 49ers TEs (6/86/0) last week.





After setting the league record for touchdown passes (13) in the first three weeks of a season, Patrick Mahomes returns to the venue of his first NFL start last Week 17. Despite playing with backups – the Chiefs rested for the playoffs – Mahomes engineered a 27-24 road-game win while teasing the colossal upside he’s put into action this year. Despite their reputation, the 2018 Broncos have not played shutdown pass defense, surrendering the NFL’s seventh-most yards per attempt (8.2), eighth-highest completion rate (69.5%), and fifth-most 20-plus-yard pass plays (13). Showing pass-funnel tendencies, the Broncos have struggled mightily at outside cornerback while limiting enemy backs to a combined 65/226/3 (3.48 YPC) rushing line. Mahomes has earned matchup-proof QB1 treatment each week. … Although Kareem Hunt caught positive-touchdown regression with two first-quarter goal-line scores in last week’s win over the 49ers, Hunt remained a passing-game ghost and is averaging just 57.7 yards from scrimmage per game. Hunt is going to remain a touchdown-dependent RB2 barring an uptick in his all-purpose usage and/or rushing efficiency. Spencer Ware, Damien Williams, and even FB Anthony Sherman have been bigger passing-game factors than Hunt, frequently spelling him in third-down and two-minute situations.



Mahomes’ Weeks 1-3 target distribution: Travis Kelce 26; Sammy Watkins 23; Tyreek Hill 19; Chris Conley 6; Ware 4; Hunt and Demetrius Harris 3. … Kelce leads all NFL tight ends in Air Yards (300) by nearly 60, and his four red-zone targets lead the Chiefs. Denver has yielded the NFL’s fifth-most yards to tight ends (236). … Nursing injuries to boundary CBs Tramaine Brock (groin) and Adam Jones (thigh) while dealing with LCB Bradley Roby’s startling ineffectiveness, the Broncos gave up at- or above-expectation stat lines to Amari Cooper (10/116/0), John Brown (5/86/0), and Michael Crabtree (7/61/0) in the last two weeks. Watkins turned 15 targets into WR2-level 11/155/1 production in Weeks 2-3. Hill was a Week 3 bust (2/51/0), at least partly because Mahomes underthrew him on a would-be 49-yard TD bomb in the first quarter, allowing Richard Sherman to break up the pass. This is your regular Matchups column reminder that Tyreek has strange home-road splits; he has scored 17 of his 24 career TDs (71%) away from Arrowhead. … Conley is locked in as Kansas City’s No. 3 wideout, playing 64% of the snaps and running 30-plus pass routes in back-to-back weeks. Conley primarily played in the slot the last two games, however, and that is where Broncos shutdown CB Chris Harris roams.



Score Prediction: Broncos 30, Chiefs 28