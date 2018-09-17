Matchups: Seahawks at Bears

Monday Night Football



Seattle @ Chicago

Team Totals: Bears 23, Seahawks 20



After choking away last Sunday night’s game at Lambeau, the Bears return home for their second-straight primetime affair to face a Seattle defense Case Keenum flamed for 329 yards and three TDs while absorbing just five QB hits and one sack. The Seahawks are no longer an imposing pass-defense matchup. Unfortunately, Mitchell Trubisky instilled little confidence against the Packers with 171 scoreless yards on 35 attempts (4.9 YPA), doing his only real damage as a runner (7/32/1) and appearing incapable of exploiting a defense in the air. Trubisky has cleared 200 passing yards in just 3-of-13 career starts and has never thrown multiple touchdown passes in a game. … Jordan Howard had a much more promising opener and deserves to be Chicago’s offensive engine until Trubisky improves. Howard ran 24 pass routes – more than any game last year – and caught 5-of-5 targets to total 107 yards on 20 touches. Tarik Cohen managed 41 yards on eight touches, playing 40% of the snaps to Howard’s 71% clip. Denver backs pounded the Seahawks for a combined 32/146/4.56/0 rushing line in Week 1, while Seattle's top-two linebackers WLB K.J. Wright (knee) and MLB Bobby Wagner (groin) remain banged up. Favored at home in a favorable draw, Howard is a borderline RB1 play. Cohen will need more usage to become a viable flex.



Trubisky’s Week 1 target distribution: Allen Robinson 7; Trey Burton 6; Howard and Taylor Gabriel 5; Cohen 4; Anthony Miller and Dion Sims 3. … Broncos WRs Emmanuel Sanders (10/135/1), Demaryius Thomas (6/61/1), and Courtland Sutton (2/45/0) all produced at or above expectation in last week’s win against this Seattle defense, creating some optimism for Robinson as a WR3 play following his scoreless, 61-yard opener. Robinson was limited all preseason, but he played 96% of Chicago’s Week 1 snaps and led the team in targets, receiving yards, and Air Yards (107). … Burton finished second on the Bears in targets and Air Yards (60), but his preseason rapport with Trubisky didn’t carry over with one catch for 16 yards. Burton did run 40 routes and played 87% of the snaps, so his opportunity remains enticing as a low-end TE1. … Rookie slot man Miller logged a 56% Week 1 snap rate and won’t be a fantasy option until he commands a larger target share. Gabriel was the Bears’ clear No. 2 receiver in Green Bay.





All Seahawks offseason moves pointed to a stronger run-game commitment, but they resorted to a pass-heavy Week 1 due to the defense’s inability to stop Denver from scoring. Russell Wilson overcame 11 hits and six sacks to throw for 298 yards and three TDs, averaging 9.0 yards per attempt as Pete Carroll’s team finished with 39 pass dropbacks compared to only 14 running back runs. Wilson’s mid-range QB1 results in a tough road environment are a strong reminder of why he warrants matchup-proof respect. Vic Fangio’s Bears are far from a pushover but did cough up 286 yards and three TDs at 9.5 yards per attempt to one-legged Aaron Rodgers last Sunday night. … The Seahawks opened the year with a near-even backfield timeshare; Chris Carson (46%) narrowly out-snapped Rashaad Penny (44%) while Penny narrowly out-touched Carson, 11 to 10. They each drew five targets. Carson’s superior rushing efficiency (7/51/0 to 7/8/0) suggests he deserves to be the backfield leader, a notion Carroll concurred with publicly this week. “Chris I thought looked really good,” Carroll said. “He was really aggressive. Chris really took the lead at the position after that game.” Unfortunately, Carson’s Week 2 matchup is rough as a road dog facing a Chicago defense that held Packers backs to 17/54/3.18/0 rushing in its opener. Carson is a shaky RB2. Penny is unusable.



Wilson’s Week 1 target distribution: Brandon Marshall 6; Penny, Carson, and Will Dissly 5; Tyler Lockett 4; Jaron Brown 3; Nick Vannett 2. … Doug Baldwin’s MCL tear locks in Marshall, Lockett, and Brown as Seattle’s top-three wideouts. Lockett is Baldwin’s replacement in the slot, where Lockett ran 67% of his Week 1 routes. Chicago got flamed by Packers slot WR Randall Cobb (9/142/1) last week; PFF charged Bears slot CB Bryce Callahan with six receptions allowed on six targets. Lockett should be viewed as an every-week WR3. … Marshall drew a team-high three red-zone targets against the Broncos, although one was negated by his own offensive pass interference penalty. He converted another for a 20-yard score. Marshall is low on sexy factor but high on touchdown-scoring potential. For as long as Baldwin remains shelved, Marshall will stay on the WR4 radar. … With Lockett inside and Marshall in the possession role, Brown will operate as Seattle’s perimeter deep threat. He is a player to monitor after leading the team in Week 1 Air Yards (84). … The Bears played stingy tight end defense in 2017, then held Packers TEs Jimmy Graham and Lance Kendricks to a combined 3/21/0 receiving line on five targets. Although Dissly was the Week 1 hero, he was out-snapped by Vannett 61% to 58% and went quiet after gaining 81 yards in the first quarter alone. A fourth-round rookie out of Washington, Dissly caught only 25 passes and scored three touchdowns in college, then ran 4.87 at February’s NFL Combine. Primarily a blocker, it wouldn’t be surprising if Week 1 goes down as the best pass-catching game of Dissly’s career.



Score Prediction: Bears 24, Seahawks 23