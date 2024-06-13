Matchups set for 2024 SEC/ACC Basketball Challenge

(WHNT) — Matchups and dates for the 2024 SEC/ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge have been announced.

The SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Dec. 4, while the women’s challenge is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5.

SEC announces football’s full 2024 kickoff windows schedule

You can find the full schedule for both the men’s and women’s SEC/ACC challenge below.

Tuesday, December 3

Arkansas at Miami

Notre Dame at Georgia

Kentucky at Clemson

Florida State at LSU

Ole Miss at Louisville

Cal at Missouri

Georgia Tech at Oklahoma

South Carolina at Boston College

Syracuse at Tennessee

Wake Forest at Texas A&M

Wednesday, December 4

Alabama at North Carolina

Auburn at Duke

Virginia at Florida

Pitt at Mississippi State

Texas at NC State

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

SEC/ACC Women’s Challenge Schedule:

Wednesday, December 4

Virginia Tech at Georgia

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

Oklahoma at Louisville

Florida State at Tennessee

Syracuse at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Miami

Thursday, December 5

Alabama at Cal

Boston College at Arkansas

Auburn at Virginia

Florida at Clemson

Kentucky at North Carolina

Stanford at LSU

Ole Miss at NC State

SMU at Missouri

Duke at South Carolina

Texas at Notre Dame

The SEC and ACC tied both the men’s and women’s inaugural events in 2023, with each league claiming 7 wins on each side of the challenge.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.