Matchups set for 2024 SEC/ACC Basketball Challenge
(WHNT) — Matchups and dates for the 2024 SEC/ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge have been announced.
The SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Dec. 3 and Wednesday, Dec. 4, while the women’s challenge is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5.
You can find the full schedule for both the men’s and women’s SEC/ACC challenge below.
Tuesday, December 3
Arkansas at Miami
Notre Dame at Georgia
Kentucky at Clemson
Florida State at LSU
Ole Miss at Louisville
Cal at Missouri
Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
South Carolina at Boston College
Syracuse at Tennessee
Wake Forest at Texas A&M
Wednesday, December 4
Alabama at North Carolina
Auburn at Duke
Virginia at Florida
Pitt at Mississippi State
Texas at NC State
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
SEC/ACC Women’s Challenge Schedule:
Wednesday, December 4
Virginia Tech at Georgia
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Oklahoma at Louisville
Florida State at Tennessee
Syracuse at Texas A&M
Vanderbilt at Miami
Thursday, December 5
Alabama at Cal
Boston College at Arkansas
Auburn at Virginia
Florida at Clemson
Kentucky at North Carolina
Stanford at LSU
Ole Miss at NC State
SMU at Missouri
Duke at South Carolina
Texas at Notre Dame
The SEC and ACC tied both the men’s and women’s inaugural events in 2023, with each league claiming 7 wins on each side of the challenge.
