The matchups are reportedly set for the Big Ten/Big East 2023 Gavitt Games

The Gavitt Games are back again in 2023, and the Big Ten and Big East will battle it out early in the season to see which conference reigns supreme.

The Big Ten has won three of the last four challenges, as they came out on top in 2018, 2019, and 2022. The challenge was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Last year, the Big Ten won six matchups of the eight, with St. John’s and DePaul being the lone teams to win games for the Big East. Wisconsin did not have a matchup in the 2022 Gavitt Games.

Earlier today, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported the matchups for this year’s edition.

Here is a look at the 2023 matchups, with Wisconsin back in the field:

Xavier at Purdue

Marquette at Illinois

Michigan at St. John's

Maryland at Villanova

Butler at Michigan State

Iowa at Creighton

Wisconsin at Providence

Georgetown at Rutgers

