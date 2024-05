Matchups for opening rounds of state in baseball, boys soccer

May 14—The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released first-round matchups and day/times for the baseball and boys soccer state tournaments. The Greater Spokane League had four baseball teams and four soccer teams reach state.

Baseball

All games Saturday unless otherwise noted.

4A: (8) Gonzaga Prep vs (9) Kentridge, 10 a.m. at Richland High School. Winner faces the (1) Richland/(16) Woodinville winner later that day in a quarterfinal.

3A: (11) Mt. Spokane vs (6) Kelso, 1 p.m. at Mt. Vernon HS. Winner faces the (3) Mount Vernon/play-in winner later that day in a quarterfinal.

2A: (14) West Valley vs (3) North Kitsap, 1 p.m. at Lincoln (Tacoma) HS. Winner faces (6) Lynden/(11) Ellensburg winner; (9) Pullman vs (8) Tumwater, 1 p.m. at Auburn HS. Winner faces (1) Enumclaw/(16) Kingston winner.

1A: (10) Freeman vs (7) La Center, 1 p.m. at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham. Winner faces (2) Cedar Park Christian/(15) Chelan winner; (12) Lakeside vs (5) Tenino, 10 a.m. at Parker Field, Yakima. Winner faces (4) Naches Valley/(13) Lynden Christian winner.

2B: (6) Northwest Christian vs (3) Adna, Saturday at Adna HS.

1B: (6) Northport vs (3) Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Saturday 1 p.m. at Wenatchee Recreation Park.

Boys soccer

4A: None

3A: (10) Mead vs (7) Edmonds-Woodway, Friday 4 p.m. at Central Kitsap HS. Winner plays quarterfinal TBD on Saturday.

2A: (6) Pullman vs (11) Evergreen, Wednesday 4 p.m. at Pullman. Winner to quarterfinal TBD.

1A: (20) Northwest Christian vs (13) Seattle Academy, Wednesday 6 p.m. at Sammamish HS. Winner faces (4) Overlake on Friday at 7 p.m.