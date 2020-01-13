Matchups, kickoff times, TV information for AFC and NFC championship games

After a crazy divisional-round weekend, we’re down to four teams in the NFL playoffs.

There were some surprises. The Tennessee Titans struck the first big blow, upsetting the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. The craziest game of the weekend came in Kansas City, where the Chiefs fell behind the Houston Texans 24-0 but had the lead by halftime and cruised to a win.

The NFC had a little less drama, with both home teams winning to set up a matchup of two of the NFL’s most storied franchises.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after the 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-10. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Both games are Sunday, January 19 with the winners advancing to Super Bowl LIV in South Florida:

No. 6 Tennessee Titans at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

3:05 p.m. ET on CBS

Both teams come into the AFC title game after making some history.

The Titans pulled off one of the biggest upsets in divisional round history, blowing out a 14-2 Ravens team to advance to the AFC championship game. The Titans have thrown for less than 100 yards in each playoff game, becoming the fourth team to win multiple games in the same postseason with less than 100 passing yards (1972 and 1973 Dolphins, 1974 Steelers). The Titans have been to only one Super Bowl, and that came 20 years ago. They lost to Kurt Warner and the St. Louis Rams.

The Chiefs advanced after a remarkable comeback win. They became the first team in NFL playoff history to win by 20 points after trailing by at least 20 points, as they outscored the Houston Texans 51-7 after a horrible first quarter to win 51-31. The Chiefs are trying to make their first Super Bowl since the end of the 1969 season.

No. 2 Green Bay Packers at No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

6:40 p.m. ET on FOX

The 49ers are on the verge of their first Super Bowl since the 2012 season after blowing out the Minnesota Vikings. San Francisco’s defense absolutely stifled the Vikings offense and they cruised to a 27-10 win. That was the first playoff game in Levi’s Stadium history, and Sunday night the stadium will host its first NFC title game.

Green Bay took a big lead against the Seahawks on Sunday evening and survived Russell Wilson’s comeback attempt to advance to the NFC championship game. The Packers are trying to make their first Super Bowl in 10 years, and the second with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. The Packers and 49ers played earlier this season and San Francisco blasted them 37-8.

The two franchises have combined for nine Super Bowl titles, with five for the 49ers and four for the Packers.

