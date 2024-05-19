Matchups announced for the SoDak 16 softball matchups on May 21

May 18—The pairings and matchups for the South Dakota High School Activities Association SoDak 16 state-qualifying round were announced upon the conclusion of the regular season on Saturday.

Sioux Falls Lincoln (Class AA), West Central (Class A) and Bon Homme (Class B) earned the No. 1 seeds for the postseason, which will begin on Tuesday, May 21 at schools around the state.

The eight winners in each class will advance to the state tournament on May 30-June 1, with all three classes in action in Aberdeen.

This story will be updated with SoDak 16 game times and sites as they are announced.

Tuesday, May 21

Note: Class AA bracket will not be re-seeded after the SoDak 16.

Upper bracket

No. 16 Spearfish (2-14) at No. 1 Sioux Falls Lincoln (18-0), 5 p.m., at Sanford Diamonds

No. 9 Watertown (10-9) at No. 8 Brookings (10-7)

No. 13 Yankton (6-12) at No. 4 Sioux Falls Jefferson (15-5)

No. 12 Sioux Falls Roosevelt (6-12) at No. 5 Brandon Valley (12-5)

Lower bracket

No. 15 Pierre (3-18) at No. 2 Harrisburg (17-2), 7 p.m., at Sanford Diamonds.

No. 14 Aberdeen Central (4-14) at No. 3 Sioux Falls Washington (14-3)

No. 11 Sturgis (7-10) at No. 6 Rapid City Stevens (12-5)

No. 10 Mitchell (8-11) at No. 7 O'Gorman (10-8)

Tuesday, May 21

No. 16 Winner Area (5-14) at No. 1 West Central (19-0)

No. 15 Lennox (4-10) at No. 2 Dell Rapids (11-2)

No. 14 Flandreau (7-14) at No. 3 Tea Area (12-4)

No. 13 Parkston (8-10) at No. 4 Madison (14-4)

No. 12 Sisseton (3-12) at No. 5 Tri-Valley (12-7)

No. 11 Mobridge-Pollock (14-4) at No. 6 Beresford (14-9)

No. 10 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-9) at No. 7 Sioux Valley (16-5)

No. 9 Vermillion (9-7) at No. 8 Dakota Valley (9-10)

Tuesday, May 21

No. 16 Elkton-Lake Benton (6-10) at No. 1 Bon Homme (19-3)

No. 15 McCook Central/Montrose (6-8) at No. 2 Castlewood (14-4)

No. 14 Arlington (8-10) at No. 3 Alcester-Hudson (17-6)

No. 13 Baltic (4-12)at No. 4 Chester (16-1)

No. 12 Mount Vernon/Plankinton (5-7) at No. 5 Gayville-Volin (13-5)

No. 11 Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (7-8) at No. 6 Scotland/Menno (11-4)

No. 10 Redfield (7-7) at No. 7 Deuel (13-5)

No. 9 Hanson (11-5) at No. 8 Florence/Henry (10-2)