Matchups for 2023 ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge unveiled

With the Big Ten no longer broadcasting on ESPN, the ACC’s annual battle with that conference came to an end. However, ESPN wasn’t willing to let the idea of teams in two major conferences playing each other die. So the SEC was called in to fill the gap left by the Big Ten after its annual challenge with the Big 12. We now know who will be playing who in both the men’s and women’s challenges.

This opens up a world of possibilities for new rivalries to form or old rivalries, perhaps from the NCAA Tournament or notable past nonconference meetings, to reignite. We know the SEC is king in college football, but we’ll see how strong it is in college basketball. Then again, the ACC hasn’t been great the past couple of years, so maybe this won’t be the best time to compare the two conferences unless the ACC comes roaring out of the gate.

Here the matchups for the men’s challenge:

Notre Dame at South Carolina

All-time series: Notre Dame leads, 10-5.

LSU at Syracuse

All-time series: Syracuse leads, 1-0.

Missouri at Pittsburgh

All-time series: First meeting.

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

All-time series: Georgia Tech leads, 11-7.

Miami at Kentucky

All-time series: Kentucky leads, 3-1.

NC State at Ole Miss

All-time series: NC State leads, 1-0.

Clemson at Alabama

All-time series: Clemson leads, 7-3.

All-time series: North Carolina leads, 5-1.

Texas A&M at Virginia

All-time series: Texas A&M leads, 1-0.

Florida at Wake Forest

All-time series: Florida leads, 6-4.

Duke at Arkansas

All-time series: Tied, 2-2.

Virginia Tech at Auburn

All-time series: Auburn leads, 5-1.

Georgia at Florida State

All-time series: Florida State leads, 14-9.

Boston College at Vanderbilt

All-time series: Tied, 4-4.

