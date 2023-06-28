Matchups for 2023 ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge unveiled
With the Big Ten no longer broadcasting on ESPN, the ACC’s annual battle with that conference came to an end. However, ESPN wasn’t willing to let the idea of teams in two major conferences playing each other die. So the SEC was called in to fill the gap left by the Big Ten after its annual challenge with the Big 12. We now know who will be playing who in both the men’s and women’s challenges.
This opens up a world of possibilities for new rivalries to form or old rivalries, perhaps from the NCAA Tournament or notable past nonconference meetings, to reignite. We know the SEC is king in college football, but we’ll see how strong it is in college basketball. Then again, the ACC hasn’t been great the past couple of years, so maybe this won’t be the best time to compare the two conferences unless the ACC comes roaring out of the gate.
Here the matchups for the men’s challenge:
Notre Dame at South Carolina
All-time series: Notre Dame leads, 10-5.
LSU at Syracuse
All-time series: Syracuse leads, 1-0.
Missouri at Pittsburgh
All-time series: First meeting.
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
All-time series: Georgia Tech leads, 11-7.
Miami at Kentucky
All-time series: Kentucky leads, 3-1.
NC State at Ole Miss
All-time series: NC State leads, 1-0.
Clemson at Alabama
All-time series: Clemson leads, 7-3.
Tennessee at North Carolina
All-time series: North Carolina leads, 5-1.
Texas A&M at Virginia
All-time series: Texas A&M leads, 1-0.
Florida at Wake Forest
All-time series: Florida leads, 6-4.
Duke at Arkansas
All-time series: Tied, 2-2.
Virginia Tech at Auburn
All-time series: Auburn leads, 5-1.
Georgia at Florida State
All-time series: Florida State leads, 14-9.
Boston College at Vanderbilt
All-time series: Tied, 4-4.