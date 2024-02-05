Matchup Roundup: New UFC, PFL, Bellator fights announced in the past week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.
But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.
Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC, PFL, and Bellator.
Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by the promotions from Jan. 29-Feb. 4.
UFC Fight Night 236, Las Vegas, Saturday
Featherweight: With Melsik Baghdasaryan out, Fernie Garcia (10-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC) steps in to fight Hyder Amil (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Eurosport NL)
Middleweight: With Albert Duraev out, Ihor Potieira (21-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC) steps in to fight Robert Bryczek (17-5 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (MMA Mania)
UFC Fight Night, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 2
Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro (10-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) vs. Vitor Petrino (10-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) (Ag. Fight)
Flyweight: Steve Erceg (11-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) vs. Matt Schnell (15-7 MMA, 6-6 UFC)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, March 23
Middleweight: Eden Shahbazyan (12-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) vs. Dusko Todorovic (12-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC)
Heavyweight: Junior Tafa (5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. Karl Williams (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)
Heavyweight: With Chris Barnett out, Mick Parkin (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) steps in to fight Mohammed Usman (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC)
Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman (9-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) vs. Payton Talbott (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) (MMA Fighting)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, April 6
UFC Fight Night, TBA, April 27
Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Austen Lane (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)