Matchup Roundup: New UFC, PFL, Bellator fights announced in the past week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC, PFL, and Bellator.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by the promotions from Jan. 29-Feb. 4.

UFC Fight Night 236, Las Vegas, Saturday

Jan 21, 2023; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Mauricio Rua (red gloves) fights Ihor Potieria (blue gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

Featherweight: With Melsik Baghdasaryan out, Fernie Garcia (10-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC) steps in to fight Hyder Amil (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Eurosport NL)

Middleweight: With Albert Duraev out, Ihor Potieira (21-5 MMA, 1-3 UFC) steps in to fight Robert Bryczek (17-5 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (MMA Mania)

UFC Fight Night, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 2

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Tyson Pedro (red gloves) prepares to fight Anton Turkalj (not pictured) with his father John, left, during UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro (10-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) vs. Vitor Petrino (10-0 MMA, 3-0 UFC) (Ag. Fight)

Flyweight: Steve Erceg (11-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) vs. Matt Schnell (15-7 MMA, 6-6 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, March 23

Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Edmen Shahbazyan (blue gloves) defeats Brad Tavares (Red gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

Middleweight: Eden Shahbazyan (12-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) vs. Dusko Todorovic (12-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC)

Heavyweight: Junior Tafa (5-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. Karl Williams (9-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC)

Heavyweight: With Chris Barnett out, Mick Parkin (8-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) steps in to fight Mohammed Usman (10-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC)

Bantamweight: Cameron Saaiman (9-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) vs. Payton Talbott (7-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, April 6

UFC Fight Night, TBA, April 27

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 12: Jhonata Diniz of Brazil reacts after his knockout victory over Eduardo Neves of Brazil in a heavyweight fight during Dana White’s Contender Series season seven, week six at UFC APEX on September 12, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Heavyweight: Jhonata Diniz (6-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Austen Lane (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

UFC 301, Rio de Janeiro, May 4

