Matchup Roundup: New UFC fights announced in the past week (Nov. 20-26)

MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.

But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.

Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC.

Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by the promotions from Nov. 20-26.

UFC on ESPN 52, Austin, Texas, Saturday

Jul 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jalin Turner (red gloves) fights Dan Hooker (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Lightweight: With Dan Hooker out, Jalin Turner (13-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) steps in to fight Bobby Green (31-14 MMA, 12-9 UFC)

UFC Fight Night 233, Las Vegas, Dec. 9

Talita Alencar vs. Stephanie Luciano | DWCS 63

Women’s strawwweight: Talita Alencar (4-0-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Rayanne Dos Santos (14-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree (12-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) vs. Anthony Smith (37-18 MMA, 12-8 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Jan. 13

Jim Miller

Lightweight: Gabriel Benitez (23-10 MMA, 7-6 UFC) vs. Jim Miller (36-17 MMA, 25-16 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, TBA, Feb. 3

Jun 10, 2023; Vancouver, BC, Canada; Blake Bilder reacts before fighting Kyle Nelson during UFC 289 at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Featherweight: Blake Bilder (8-1-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (10-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)

UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Feb. 10

UFC 298, TBA, Feb. 17

Jul 29, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Marcos Rogerio De Lima (blue gloves) reacts after being defeated by Derrick Lewis (red gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1 MMA, 10-7 UFC) vs. Justin Tafa (7-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) (MMA Fighting)

Light heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang (16-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-5 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Super Lutas)

UFC 299, TBA, March 9

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie