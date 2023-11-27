Matchup Roundup: New UFC fights announced in the past week (Nov. 20-26)
MMA fight announcements are hard to follow. With so many outlets and channels available, it’s nearly impossible to organize.
But here at MMA Junkie, we’ve got your back.
Each week, we’ll compile all the newly surfaced fights in one spot. Every Monday, expect a feature listing everything you might have missed from the UFC.
Here are the fight announcements that were broken or confirmed by MMA Junkie or officially announced by the promotions from Nov. 20-26.
UFC on ESPN 52, Austin, Texas, Saturday
Lightweight: With Dan Hooker out, Jalin Turner (13-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) steps in to fight Bobby Green (31-14 MMA, 12-9 UFC)
UFC Fight Night 233, Las Vegas, Dec. 9
Women’s strawwweight: Talita Alencar (4-0-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Rayanne Dos Santos (14-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (MMA Fighting)
Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree (12-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) vs. Anthony Smith (37-18 MMA, 12-8 UFC)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Jan. 13
Lightweight: Gabriel Benitez (23-10 MMA, 7-6 UFC) vs. Jim Miller (36-17 MMA, 25-16 UFC)
UFC Fight Night, TBA, Feb. 3
Featherweight: Blake Bilder (8-1-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC) vs. Jeong Yeong Lee (10-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC)
UFC Fight Night, Las Vegas, Feb. 10
UFC 298, TBA, Feb. 17
Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-9-1 MMA, 10-7 UFC) vs. Justin Tafa (7-3 MMA, 4-3 UFC) (MMA Fighting)
Light heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang (16-6 MMA, 0-0 UFC) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (15-5 MMA, 0-0 UFC) (Super Lutas)