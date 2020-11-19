Matchup notes for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season

Every week when Mark Schofield and I talk up the upcoming games on the Touchdown Wire NFL Preview podcast, I start the process with Google Doc in which I throw all my tape observations and statistical notes into a blender. I call it the “rundown.”

Sadly, the podcast will not happen this week due to technical difficulties (new office, twitchy modem, don’t ask), but we’ll be back next week — I promise! In the meantime, I thought I’d share the rundown with y’all good readers as a holdover, and perhaps giving you a little insight into what might happen in Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

Cardinals at Seahawks

Russell Wilson has 152 career starts including the postseason. He has 14 games of two or more interceptions. Three of them have come in his last four games. The Cardinals did an outstanding job confusing Wilson in Week 7 by showing pressure and then coverage from the A-gap in overtime. Arizona did a really nice job showing Bills empty and 3x1 sets on the Hail Murray drive -- that isolates Hopkins in coverage and forces the secondary to slant away from the "iso" receiver. On the Hail Murray play, Tre’Davious White had DeAndre Hopkins all the way down the field, Micah Hyde came over to double Hopkins after scanning the middle of the field, and Jordan Poyer was a late reinforcement. The Cardinals ran “10” personnel -- four receivers and a running back -- on every pass play of the consequential drives. The first two plays out of empty, and the second two plays out of a 3-by-1 set with running back Chase Edmonds in the backfield. The Cardinals play more “10” personnel than any other team. Seattle is blitzing a lot more of late. Murray under pressure against the Dolphins and Bills the last two games: 8 of 11 for 140 yards, one TD, no INT, and a league-leading 145.1 passer rating. Nobody else is anywhere near that efficient under pressure in that time. Speaking of the last two games, only Drew Lock has more picks (6) than Russell Wilson’s four in the last two games. Looks like he’s pressing and not seeing things well. DK Metcalf -- a season-high 16 snaps in the slot. It wasn't just that Jalen Ramsey shut Metcalf down -- the Seahawks took Metcalf out of Ramsey's sight. Metcalf played 12 vs. the Cardinals in Week 7. Patrick Peterson wasn’t always on him. Isaiah Simmons had 39 snaps in Week 9 and 43 in Week 10 -- five snaps in Week 7, but had the interception. Wilson had best get it together with a quickness.

Eagles at Browns

Cleveland gets Wyatt Teller and Nick Chubb back, and ties a franchise record with two 100-yard backs in the same game. Teller and Joel Bitonio may be the NFL’s best guard combination. Eagles rank fourth in Defensive Adjusted Line Yards, so this could be a Baker Mayfield game. Eagles play a ton of man coverage, and they’re not great at it -- 8TD and 3INT allowed on a league-leading 152 dropbacks. Mayfield vs. man this season -- 39 of 67 for 473 yards, 327 air yards, 8TD, 2INT. Three of those TDs were out of the pocket, so this isn’t Mayfield beating man coverage with boot-action. If you want him comfortable in the pocket, show him man coverage.

Falcons at Saints

New Orleans has a tremendous run defense this season -- an overlooked part of this is safety Marcus Williams, who Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has turned into a Eric Weddle-style run-blitzer. Not that Nick Mullens’ bad day is any real indicator of how Matt Ryan will do, but Allen has these guys playing with multiple fronts, coverage concepts. Malcolm Jenkins is all over the place, in a positive sense. You'll see him everywhere on the field from the defensive line to the deep third. That's not a new thing for him -- Jenkins has been one of the NFL's most effectively versatile defensive backs throughout most of his career -- but it's just a really great fit with what Allen wants to do.

Lions at Panthers

Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin lamented not playing more man coverage against Washington in the second half, and Alex Smith has been worse against man this season. Perhaps the one time this year they should have played more man, and they didn’t. Nice job, guys. Teddy Bridgewater vs. man this season: 70 of 106 for 930 yards, 493 air yards, 6TD, 1INT. So, expect the Lions to play a crapload of man exactly when they shouldn’t. On the good side, Matthew Stafford had a great game against Washington’s defense, and D’Andre Swift looks like a foundation back. Panthers defense on passes of 15+ air yards this season: 36 of 50 for 892 yards, 3TD, 1INT.

Steelers at Jaguars

Since the three-pick debacle against the Titans in Week 7, Ben Roethlisberger has nine touchdowns and no interceptions. Against bad defenses (except for Baltimore) yes, but if he stays efficient and nothing else with that defense, it’s hard to see them losing too many games this season. 44 of Jake Luton’s 79 dropbacks this season have had him spending more than 2.5 seconds in the pocket. I would not advise that against this particular defense.

Titans at Ravens

The rematch of the divisional playoff game that started Lamar’s downhill slide. The tape vs. New England showed grievous examples of Lamar leaving huge chunks of opportunity on the field -- he’s fixating on first reads, missing open guys as routes develop, and standing around while receivers come open. I don’t see a Greg Roman problem here -- his passing concepts are not expansive, but I think this reflects what Roman thinks his quarterback can handle. Titans EDGE Harold Landry played his ass off against the Colts -- run-stopping monster, but was limited in pressure by the quick game. He might be a problem here.

Patriots at Texans

Houston is coming off one butt-whomping of their run defense against the Browns, and now, here come the Patriots! New England has gone back to its paradigm in the second half of the 2018 season -- heavy personnel (lot of 21), gap run game, and let the quarterback find easier openings. Over the last three weeks, only Davante Adams, Chase Claypool, and Jerry Jeudy have more targets than Meyers’ 29, which ties him with Stefon Diggs for the third-most in the NFL over that stretch of time. With those 29 targets, Meyers has 23 catches (only Diggs and Adams have more) for 286 yards (only Diggs, DK Metcalf, and Adams have more). Meyers hasn’t caught a touchdown pass in that time, but the former quarterback knows how to throw one, as he did to Rex Burkhead in New England’s 23-17 win over the Ravens.

Broncos at Dolphins

Such an awful matchup for Drew Lock, who’s coming off a game in which he barfed up four interceptions. Did not see easy coverage switches, and now, here comes Brian Flores and Josh Boyer and all the stuff they throw at you. That’s if he even goes (rib injury). So, hello Brett Rypien hive, maybe. Dolphins doing ridiculous stuff on defense including 8-man secondaries! Salvon Ahmed -- undrafted guy out of Washington adds something to their run game, which makes the Dolphins even more dangerous. One game behind the Bills, and lost to the Bills in Week 2. That Week 17 rematch is going to be something.

Jets at Chargers

Justin Herbert has been the guy who dictates to defenses -- don’t pressure me, and don’t give me man coverage. Remarkable for a rookie. Even against Miami’s outstanding defense -- against man, he completed seven of 12 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns. The TD to Hunter Henry was goal line, so that’s a different kind of man, but they had a nice route concept on the touchdown to Keenan Allen: 3 on 3 to trips right, and Allen ran an intermediate slant from the inside slot. Double slant in the middle and a fade to the right. They are dialing up really nice stuff to make Herbert comfortable against man. Herbert under pressure vs. Miami: 5 of 10 for 76 yards.

Packers at Colts

Indy’s passing game at this point is pretty much quick game, quick game, quick game. Against Tennessee last week, Rivers had 27 attempts under 2.5 seconds, and 12 at 2.5 seconds or more. Neuters the pass rush, but it also obviously limits your passing game. Colts play heavy 2-deep. Rodgers vs. Cover-2 and 2-man this season -- 27 of 41 for 350 yards, 210 air yards, 3TD, 0INT. So, production in rhythm against two-deep, but not a lot of explosive plays in the passing game. Rodgers has three completions in seven attempts of 20 or more air yards against those coverages for 118 yards, 98 air yards, and two touchdowns.

Cowboys at Vikings

Is Justin Jefferson the Offensive Rookie of the Year? I think he might be. He’s just nuking everybody. Can’t remember the last time I saw a rookie receiver this nuanced in all aspects of his position. Good luck with this one, Cowboys secondary.

Chiefs at Raiders

Pretty much the Raiders’ entire defense is in COVID protocol. Not a good week to not have your normal defensive reps in practice. But Paul Guenther did do some really interesting schematic things to make his defense harder to read. That’s against Drew Lock. We’ll see what it looks like against the MVP leader. Chiefs have allowed 13 completions in 41 attempts of 20 or more air yards for 457 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. We’ll have to see if Derek Carr gets opportunities to throw deep again.

Rams at Buccaneers

The Rams’ defense is really coming together. Brandon Staley and his staff are scheming things up nicely. Leonard Floyd is playing out of his mind both as an edge-rusher and run-stopper over the last month. -- 11 pressures and three sacks against Seattle. Not sure where Bucs RG Ali Marpet stands injury-wise, but they’ll kinda want him in there against that Aaron Donald guy. Interior pressure has generally been Brady’s biggest problem (hello, should-have-been two-time Super Bowl MVP Justin Tuck). Jared Goff was “meh” against Seattle’s defense, comparatively speaking. A lot of motion WR screens (McVay loves those) and underneath stuff against a horrid Seattle defense. Bucs’ defense is still getting lost in the supermarket more than it should be. I have no idea what the coverage was on Bridgewater’s touchdown to Colin Thompson. Rams cornerback Darious Williams -- had two picks against the Seahawks, and that’s no fluke. Should have had three picks were it not for an offsides call on Leonard Floyd. On the season, Williams has allowed just 18 receptions on 37 targets for 261 yards, 95 yards after the catch, one touchdown, four interceptions, six pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 41.4. That’s the lowest passer rating allowed among cornerbacks taking at least 50% of their defensive snaps this season.