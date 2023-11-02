Matchup history: Michigan vs. Purdue

Michigan and Purdue first played in 1890, with the Wolverines coming out on top by a score of 34-6. Since then, the teams have played 59 times, with Michigan winning 45 of the following matchups.

Among the most notable wins was last year’s Big Ten Championship game which saw the Wolverines once again cruise to victory by a score of 43-22. The game was the first time that the teams had faced each other since 2017 and marks the latest win in Michigan’s five-game streak dating back to 2009.

That being said, Purdue has the perpensity to upset powerhouses. In 2018 they pulled off a miracle by beating Ohio State, and just three years later they took down number two Iowa in another massive upset. In all, an unraked Purdue has beaten a top-two team nationally nine times — a record that stands five wins clear of any other program. The Spoilermakers even got the best of a top-ranked Michigan all the way back in 1976 by a score of 16-14.

Of course, the expectation is that Michigan wipes the floor with Purdue. By all accounts, they should. Michigan is the most dominant team in the country facing lesser competition, and Purdue fits that bill perfectly. The Boilermakers have won just two games all season and have lost to opponents such as Nebraska and Syracuse.

Michigan should extend their win streak on Saturday, but if there’s an irrelevant team to up-end this season, it would be Purdue.

What You Need to Know

• Michigan holds a 46-14 advantage in the all-time series with Purdue.

• The Wolverines have won 23 consecutive regular-season games.

• U-M has victories in its last 20 games at Michigan Stadium (5-0 this season).

• Michigan leads the NCAA in scoring defense (5.9 avg.), total defense (141.0 avg.) and passing defense (141.0 avg.) while listing second in pass efficiency (96.25 rating).

•J.J. McCarthy is second in the NCAA in completion percentage (78.2%), pass efficiency (195.9 rating) and yards per attempt (10.64 avg.).

Michigan in Night Games

• U-M will play its fourth night game of the 2023 season when it hosts Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 4.

• This matchup will be the 76th night game in school history.

• U-M has compiled a 47-28 overall record in games starting after 5 p.m. local time, posting a 12-2 record at Michigan Stadium, a 29-16 mark on the road and a 6-10 record on a neutral site.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire