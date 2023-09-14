Matchup of former Big Ten QBs could determine UF football-Tennessee outcome at The Swamp

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz and Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton last faced one another wearing different uniforms in a different part of the country.

It was Nov. 14, 2020, when Wisconsin, with Mertz starting at quarterback, routed Michigan 49-14. Milton started that night for the Wolverines, completing 9 of 19 passes with 2 interceptions before being replaced by Cade McNamara. Mertz, aided by a strong run game, went 12 of 22 for 127 yards and 2 TDs.

The Big Ten battle was played before no fans at Michigan due to the pandemic.

Tennessee state of mind: Former Florida football coach picks Vols over Gators

So long, SEC East: Last division race: Florida football enters final SEC East season a heavy underdog.

"The big thing I just saw live was his arm," Mertz said of Milton. "Everybody talks about his arm, but it's live. It comes out hot. I mean, I think that was a while ago. Shoot, 2020, COVID, Big House, empty, that was odd."

Mertz and Milton will renew acquaintances when Florida football hosts Tennessee on Saturday at The Swamp (7 p.m., ESPN). For Milton, the path to return to a starting role has been longer as he played behind Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker last year. Mertz won UF's starting job in the offseason after transferring.

Contrast in styles, more short throws from Florida Football QB Graham Mertz

Mertz's completion percentage (73.8 percent) ranks third in the SEC behind Missouri's Brady Cook (77.5 percent) and South Carolina's Spencer Rattler (83.3 percent). But many have been safe throws. He's averaging 11.7 yards per completion, and he's thrown for 526 yards with 2 touchdowns to 1 interception for an overall quarterback rating of 153.74.

Milton, meanwhile, is completing 66.7 percent of his passes this season, with 4 touchdowns to 0 interceptions. His quarterback rating (144.82) is lower than Mertz.

Milton displayed his big arm in his lone season as a starter at Michigan in 2020, averaging 13.4 yards per completion, but was benched after posting a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 4 to 4. Since arriving in Tennessee, though, Milton has benefitted from the offensive mind and calming influence of Tennessee coach Josh Heupel. He's posted a 14-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the last two seasons.

At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Milton also is tough to take down when he gets out of the pocket, as he's rushed for 3 TDs for the Vols already this season and posted 117 yards rushing over the last two seasons. Last season, Hooker burned UF with his scrambling ability, rushing for 112 yards and 1 TD in Tennessee's 38-33 win over the Gators.

"The quarterback is a freak of nature," Florida coach Billy Napier said of Milton. "I mean, he's very, very talented. Not only can throw it but can run it. I do think his ability to rush the ball may be even more effective and more willing it than the last guy."

Mertz has led Florida on methodical touchdown drives of 98 and 99 yards so far this season. But he also showed an ability to stretch the defense with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall in the third quarter during UF's 49-7 win over McNeese. The deep ball wasn't there for much of the first half because McNeese played a three-high safety look which left the field more open underneath.

"We definitely have the skill players to push the ball down the field," Mertz said. "I know we're going to. It's not really a concern of mine. For me, this past game, I wasn't going to force anything. When you zone it off, you got bracket coverage out there. For me it was making the right decision moving the ball."

Homecoming of sorts for Tennessee Football QB Joe Milton

Milton, a former Orlando-Olympia High standout, will return to his home state for the second game in his last four games. He was offered by both Miami and Florida coming out of high school in 2018, but as a four-star dual threat quarterback, chose to go out of state and play for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.

In last year's Orange Bowl in Miami, Milton started for an injured Hooker and shined, completing 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and 3 TDs in Tennessee's 31-14 win over Clemson.

Like the Orange Bowl, Milton will have family and friends at The Swamp as a mini-cheering section. But he will receive a more hostile reception from the expected 90,000 fans rooting against him.

How Milton handles that atmosphere while maintaining Tennessee's up-tempo offense could play in a large role in determining the outcome of the game.

"It's one of the most iconic and more challenging venues in all of college football," Napier said. "I anticipate that Saturday night; it will be at its best. I know our people take great pride in their role and what they bring to the table."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators QB Graham Mertz, UT QB Joe Milton to meet in The Swamp