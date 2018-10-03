Matchup: Colts @ Patriots

Thursday Night Football



Indianapolis @ New England

Team Totals: Patriots 30.5, Colts 20.5



The Patriots catch the 1-3 Colts in a prime beatdown spot on a short-week road trip after DC Matt Eberflus’ defense played 80-plus snaps in back-to-back games, including 86 in last week’s overtime loss to Houston. T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) and Jack Doyle (hip) are out, while star rookie MLB Darius Leonard (questionable, ankle) left the stadium in a protective boot in Week 4. Projected game script and matchup favor Sony Michel building on last week’s 25/112/1 breakout at Miami. Although he remains a passing-game afterthought, Michel’s touch counts (11 > 15 > 25) have ascended weekly with usage secured by Rex Burkhead’s year-ending neck injury. Michel is a locked-in RB2 on Thursday night. … This game also sets up nicely for James White; the Colts have allowed the NFL’s sixth-most receiving yards to running backs (241). White leads the Pats in targets and is on pace for a career-high 88 receptions, earning every-week RB2 treatment in PPR leagues. … Indianapolis’ pass defense has been far from a pushover, holding 3-of-4 quarterbacks faced to QB15 fantasy results or worse while ranking second in the NFL in sacks (17). Eberflus’ Tampa-2 zone has permitted the league’s eighth-fewest 20-plus-yard completions (12) and zero 40-plus-yard plays. Brady averages 0.4 fewer touchdowns and 1.17 fewer yards per attempt when Rob Gronkowski does not play, and Gronk (ankle) is highly questionable on a short week. Julian Edelman’s return and Josh Gordon’s further incorporation into the offense should help compensate, however. Brady is solidly a top-ten QB1 play.



Brady’s Weeks 1-4 target distribution: White 30; Phillip Dorsett 26; Gronkowski 24; Chris Hogan 15; Cordarrelle Patterson 12; James Develin 7; Michel 5; Gordon and Dwayne Allen 2. … Gordon played only 22% of the snaps in his Patriots debut, but he made an impact with 19- and 13-yard gains, drew a critical third-down holding penalty in the second quarter, and sprung White’s 22-yard TD run with a hustle block. Until Gordon earns a bigger role, however, he will remain a boom-bust WR4/flex on low volume. … Dorsett’s snaps fell to 70% as Gordon joined the rotation, but Dorsett still out-targeted Hogan 7 to 1 and has simply made far more plays. Hogan was filling in as New England’s slot receiver, so Edelman’s return is a major threat to his snaps. We may see Hogan, Dorsett, Gordon, and Patterson work in an even rotation on the outside beginning Thursday night. Patterson deserves to stay involved after making the Patriots’ biggest Week 4 play on a 55-yard TD, twisting to secure Brady’s errant lob, zagging into the middle of the field, and outracing Miami’s defense to the house. Hogan’s 2.6 average yards of separation at target are well below Dorsett’s 3.2 despite playing inside, where separating is easier. … Edelman returns to a plus draw against a Colts defense missing underrated slot CB Kenny Moore (concussion). As Moore exited last week’s game early, Texans slot WR Keke Coutee went off (10/109/0) in his first NFL game. … When Gronk missed Weeks 5 and 14 last year, Allen managed 0/0 and 2/10/0 stat lines on 0 and 5 targets. Indy’s zone defense has shown tight end vulnerability, but Allen will be a low-floor streamer if Gronk sits.





Andrew Luck took a haymaker to last week’s Noodle Arm Narrative in a four-touchdown, career-high 464-yard explosion against the Texans, rallying back from a 28-10 deficit only to fall short in overtime. Luck attempted a season-high six passes 20-plus yards downfield, where he hit Hilton and Chester Rogers for gains of 42 and 22, and now ranks second in the NFL in pass attempts (186). Hilton’s loss deals a blow to Luck’s ceiling, although this game’s shootout potential and New England’s pass-rush deficiency bode well for Luck's outlook as a high-volume QB1. The Patriots rank 30th in sacks (6) and 21st in quarterback hits (23), and 12 of those hits (52%) came in Week 1 against Houston’s league-worst pass protection. … The Colts will continue to pass at a voluminous rate because they can’t run the ball at all. Carry leader Jordan Wilkins figures to lose snaps to Robert Turbin, who is eligible to return from suspension. Albeit restricted to PPR leagues, Nyheim Hines is the lone playable member of this backfield as a pass-catching specialist. Hines’ snaps soared from 43% in the first two weeks to 70% in Weeks 3-4, and he has double-digit touches in 3-of-4 games. A college track star with 4.38 jets, Hines’ speed should cause fits for the Patriots’ slow-and-plodding defense, which lost every-down WLB Ja’whaun Bentley (arm) to I.R. before MLB Elandon Roberts suffered a Week 4 calf strain. Sixth among NFL running backs in targets and fourth in catches (22), Hines is an ideal schematic fit for an offense devoted to short passing to move the chains.



Luck’s Weeks 1-4 target distribution: T.Y. Hilton 38; Eric Ebron 30; Hines 26; Ryan Grant 22; Chester Rogers 21; Jack Doyle 15; Zach Pascal 13; Wilkins 8; Marcus Johnson 3; Marlon Mack 2. … Grant will stand in as Indianapolis’ de-facto No. 1 outside receiver, giving him some WR4/flex appeal in PPR leagues. Sure-handed Grant has caught 18-of-22 targets (82%) but doesn’t get big-play chances, ranking 84th in the NFL in Air Yards (175). … With Hilton missing time last week, Pascal parlayed career highs in routes run (35) and targets (10) into a 6/56/1 receiving line and led the Colts in Week 4 Air Yards (119). Undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2017, Pascal combines plus size (6’2/219) with workable speed (4.55) and arguably offers more Week 5 upside than one-trick possession receiver Grant. … Slot man Rogers led Indianapolis in Week 4 targets (11) but has a running back-like 4.3-yard Average Depth of Target with one touchdown in 29 career games. Like Grant, Rogers will need to draw heavy volume and catch passes at a high-efficiency clip to pay any fantasy dividends. … In two games without Doyle (hip), Ebron leads the Colts in targets (21) with five catches in both. Ebron hit pay dirt in three of the season’s first four weeks, and only one NFL tight end (Jared Cook) has commanded more targets inside the ten-yard line (3). Essentially playing wide receiver in the Colts’ offense, Ebron is a top-five fantasy tight end play.



Score Prediction: Patriots 34, Colts 23