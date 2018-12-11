Matchup: Chargers @ Chiefs

Thursday Night Football



LA Chargers @ Kansas City

Team Totals: Chiefs 28, Chargers 25



In a rematch of Week 1’s 38-28 shootout at Los Angeles won by Kansas City, the Chiefs host the Bolts on a nine-game home winning streak for Week 15’s second-highest-totaled game (53). Patrick Mahomes re-proved his matchup-proof ability with last week’s QB6 result in K.C.’s comeback victory, throwing for 377 yards and two scores against a Ravens defense previously allowing the NFL’s second-fewest passing yards per game (194.4). Mahomes fried Chargers DC Gus Bradley’s unit for four TDs on Opening Day. In another projected track meet, Mahomes is Week 15’s top QB1 play. … Although Spencer Ware missed Week 14 snaps with a hamstring tweak and was vultured twice by Damien Williams inside the five, Ware out-touched Williams 20 to 12 and was heavily involved in the passing game (5/54/0), which could come in handy against a Chargers defense permitting the NFL’s fifth-most receiving yards per game to running backs (58.0). Missing DT Corey Liuget (quad), NT Brandon Mebane (personal), MLB Denzel Perryman (hamstring/LCL) and WLB Kyzir White (knee), the Chargers’ run defense was exposed in last week’s five-point squeaker win, caused by its inability to stop Joe Mixon on the ground (26/111/1). Ware is a solid RB2 play as a three-point home-favorite lead back. Including Thanksgiving, home teams are 12-3 in Thursday games this year. Williams’ touch counts are 7 and 12 since Kareem Hunt’s release. He could lose playing time if Charcandrick West is active on Thursday night. On the off chance Ware does not play, Williams would likely lead a committee with West and lightly-used Darrel Williams behind him.



Mahomes’ Weeks 11-14 target distribution: Travis Kelce 37; Tyreek Hill 34; Chris Conley 18; Demetrius Harris 11; Demarcus Robinson 10; Williams 7; Ware 6. … The Bolts strangely have Kelce’s number, holding him to receiving lines of 1/6/0 – 6/46/0 – 1/1/0 – 1/8/0 in these teams’ last four meetings. This year, the L.A. is allowing the NFL’s eighth-fewest yards per game to tight ends (41.1). Kelce remains a fade-matchup elite TE1 play with 90-plus yards and/or a touchdown in 10 of his last 12 games. Last week, Kelce set up Williams’ first-quarter goal-line TD by drawing an end-zone DPI flag on Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, then hit pay dirt himself in the second frame from 15 yards out. … Tyreek spent much of Week 14 hobbling around and checking in and out after an early-game heel injury. The Ravens still couldn’t cover him; Hill led K.C. in receiving (8/139/0) and is averaging 11.4 targets in games where Sammy Watkins (foot, out) has played fewer than 15 snaps or missed entirely, versus 7.1 targets when Watkins fully plays. Hill’s last three receiving lines against the Chargers are 7/169/2 – 5/88/1 – 5/77/1. He’s made Casey Hayward look silly several times. Even more promisingly, Hill checks in as Week 15's No. 3 buy-low player in Josh Hermsmeyer's predictive Air Yards model. … Out-targeted 7 to 3 by Robinson last week, Conley is a boom-bust WR4 with stat lines of 2/13/0 - 3/25/1 – 7/74/2 – 1/22/0 – 4/13/0 in Watkins’ five missed/limited games. Robinson set year highs in targets, catches (5), yards (42), and routes (41) against the Ravens, although Conley and Robinson could both lose playing time if Kelvin Benjamin debuts.





Philip Rivers’ riskiness is raised at Arrowhead, where he’s historically struggled with yardage/TD/INT counts of 227/1/3 – 243/1/0 – 263/0/1 – 291/0/2 in his last four trips to K.C. Although this year’s Chiefs defense is weaker than usual, SS Eric Berry (Achilles’) has a real chance to return, and Kansas City’s colossal home-field advantage has stayed intact this year, holding opponents to 18.7 points per game at the Chiefs’ house versus a 33.7-point average on the road. Rivers did torch Kansas City for a season-high 424 yards and three scores in Week 1. This game’s shootout likelihood keeps Rivers above the QB1 fringe. … The Chargers may have to lean especially heavily on Rivers’ arm with Melvin Gordon (MCL) well short of 100% and Austin Ekeler (stingers) expected to sit, leaving rookies Justin Jackson and Detrez Newsome as the Bolts’ only healthy backs. Jackson flopped in Week 14 versus Cincinnati because Ekeler showed a hotter hand, but the Northwestern alum has a robust 22/132/1 (6.00 YPC) rushing line over the last three weeks. Jackson has also caught 5-of-5 targets for 61 yards this year. Undrafted out of Western Carolina, Newsome has touched the ball five times on 11 snaps in two appearances, running two routes without a target. Clocked for rushing lines of 39/198/1 (Ravens) and 28/171/1 (Raiders) in two games since their Week 12 bye, the Chiefs also allow a league-high 63.9 receiving yards per game to running backs. If Gordon indeed gets the green light – his return to Tuesday’s practice raises the odds – he would be tough to fade as a boom-bust RB2 in one of best-possible running back matchups.



Rivers’ post-bye target distribution: Keenan Allen 66; Ekeler 28; Tyrell Williams 20; Mike Williams 19; Gordon 18; Antonio Gates 14; Virgil Green 11; Travis Benjamin 10. … Allen enters Week 15 with 100-plus yards and/or a touchdown in six straight games. He shredded Kansas City for 8/108/1 in Week 1. Allen runs over half of his routes in the slot, where fellow interior WRs Robert Woods (4/72/1), Willie Snead (6/51/0), Larry Fitzgerald (6/50/0), and Jarvis Landry (6/50/0) logged usable-if-unspectacular results against the Chiefs within their last five games. … Kansas City’s allowance of a league-high 54 completions of 20-plus yards gives the Chargers’ low-volume complementary wideouts a chance to deliver big plays. Tyrell hasn’t cleared 50 yards since Week 7, however, and Mike has topped four targets once in the last ten games. Benjamin played just 33% of the Bolts’ Week 14 offensive snaps. The Williamses are low-floor WR4 options. Benjamin is a WR5 with appeal specific to one-game DFS slates. … The Chiefs allow the NFL’s third-most yards per game to tight ends (71.0), but Berry’s return should change that. Entirely touchdown dependent, Gates has cleared 30 yards in 2-of-13 games. Green is catch-less since Week 11.



Score Prediction: Chiefs 34, Chargers 24

