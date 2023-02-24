Matchup analysis, game prediction for MSU-Iowa from LSJ’s Graham Couch

Michigan State looks to pick up another NCAA Tournament resume-boosting win on Saturday in a road trip to Iowa.

The Spartans enter this matchup looking to complete the season sweep of the Hawkeyes. Michigan State topped Iowa last month in a nailbiter at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State is 17-10 overall and 9-7 in Big Ten play, while Iowa is 17-11 and 9-8 in conference play.

How does Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch see this game playing out? Click on the tweet below to read the game preview from Couch, including his matchup analysis and final score prediction.

Here's a look at Michigan State's men's basketball game at Iowa on Saturday – the stakes, matchup analysis, how to watch and listen, the betting line and my prediction. https://t.co/cPDDqamauq — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) February 24, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

More Basketball!

Michigan State basketball at Iowa: Stream, broadcast info, three things to watch, prediction MSU C Carson Cooper expected back in lineup against Iowa on Saturday Tom Izzo 'frustrated' with delays around Michigan State vs. Minnesota basketball game

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire