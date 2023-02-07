Matchup analysis, game prediction for MSU-Maryland from LSJ’s Graham Couch

Tuesday night’s matchup against Maryland is a big one for the Spartans.

Michigan State enters this home tilt in need of a NCAA Tournament resume boosting victory, and beating the Terps would certainly be that. The Spartans have dropped five of their last seven games, which includes a two-game losing streak at the moment.

Michigan State is still safely in the NCAA Tournament at the moment but a win over Maryland would definitely help lock down a tournament bid.

How does Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch see this game playing out? Click here or on the tweet below to read the complete game preview from Couch, including his matchup analysis and final score prediction.

