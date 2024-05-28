Matchroom vs Queensberry: 5 vs 5 card as Eddie Hearn’s boxers face Frank Warren’s

Five of Eddie Hearn’s boxers will fight five of Frank Warren’s this weekend, in a unique event pitting Matchroom against Queensberry.

Promoters Hearn and Warren have become colleagues of sorts in recent months, working together on numerous cards in Saudi Arabia. But in the Gulf state this weekend, the pair will be rivals once again.

Hearn has named Deontay Wilder and Filip Hrgovic on Team Matchroom, while Zhilei Zhang and Daniel Dubois will represent Queensberry, and among the other bouts in Riyadh will be a featherweight title fight between Raymond Ford and Nick Ball.

The outlier on the card will be Dmitry Bivol’s title defence against Malik Zinad; the light-heavyweight champion was set for an undisputed clash with Artur Beterbiev, but that long-awaited fight has been delayed due to an injury to Beterbiev.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the event?

The 5 vs 5 event will take place on Saturday 1 June at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT / 4.30pm CT / 5.30pm ET). It is as yet unclear whether Wilder vs Zhang or Bivol vs Zinad will headline the event.

How can I watch it?

The event will stream worldwide on DAZN pay-per-view. In the UK, the pay-per-view will cost £21.99 for new subscribers and £20.99 for existing customers. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £9.99 a month.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Full card (subject to change)

Deontay Wilder and opponent Zhilei Zhang are both aiming to bounce back from losses to Joseph Parker (Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang (heavyweight)

Dmitry Bivol (C) vs Malik Zinad (WBA light-heavyweight title)

Filip Hrgovic vs Daniel Dubois (heavyweight)

Raymond Ford (C) vs Nick Ball (WBA featherweight title)

Austin “Ammo” Williams vs Hamzah Sheeraz (middleweight)

Craig “Spider” Richards vs Willy Hutchinson (light-heavyweight)

Selected odds

Wilder – 5/4; Zhang – 4/6; Draw – 16/1

Hrgovic – 2/5; Dubois – 2/1; Draw – 16/1

Bivol – 1/33; Zinad – 11/1; Draw – 20/1