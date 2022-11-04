Matching Chicago Bears with Taylor Swift songs from Midnights

We’re about at the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season and it’s been a long couple months for the Chicago Bears.

There have been the highs like the Week 1 shocking victory over the San Francisco 49ers, the dominating win against the New England Patriots, as well as Justin Fields’ emergence and the elite rushing attack.

There have also been low moments, such as the blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys, offensive line issues, defensive breakdowns, and even heartbreaking trades. It’s been so dramatic, Taylor Swift might as well write an album about it.

The superstar singer obviously isn’t going to do that, but she did recently release her latest album Midnights that has millions of people still obsessed with the music, storylines, and meaning of the songs. So why not put our own twist on it and see if we can match them up with the Bears?

That’s right, we took each song from Swift’s latest album and matched it up with a player or front office member based on the title and lyrics because actual football analysis can wait a day.

Just make sure you suspend your disbelief. After all, Swift’s songs are all basically focused on her dating life and don’t really delve into football. But let’s begin in chronological order.

Lavender Haze - Matt Eberflus

Key lyric

“All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride. The only girl they see if a one night or a wife. I find it dizzying. They’re bringing up my history. But you weren’t even listening.”

Swift’s opening song revolves around wanting to stay in that honeymoon phase of a relationship and to block out all of the noise that comes with it. That can correlate with first-year head coach Matt Eberflus. He has a long leash with the Bears and though he’s not perfect, he’s not as harshly judged yet as his peers might be. He isn’t worried about the team’s history or issues that have plagued them in the past. He’s about the here and now and moving the Bears forward.

Maroon - Roquan Smith

Key lyric

“You were standing hollow-eyed in the hallway. Carnations you had thought were roses, that’s us. I feel you no matter what, the rubies I gave up.”

The song Maroon has a few hidden meanings behind the lyrics, such as Swift growing up and using a darker shade of red to indicate her changed perceptions over the years from a failed relationship. That can also be said of Roquan Smith. Though he’s not a Bear anymore after getting traded, Smith saw the darker side of the NFL this offseason when he represented himself in contract negotiations and wasn’t thrilled with the outcome. He always has a smile on his face, but he had to grow up and see a side he hasn’t had to deal with in the past. The recent trade to the Baltimore Ravens only solidifies that. Plus he’s going from blue to dark purple so there’s even a visual tie in.

Anti-Hero - Matt Nagy

Key lyric

“It’s me. Hi. I’m the problem, it’s me. At teatime, everybody agrees. I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror. It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero.”

There isn’t an easier person to match to the song that’s already been memed a billion times already. Though Matt Nagy isn’t with the team anymore, he was very clearly the problem the last couple of years, especially seeing how Fields has developed in recent weeks under the new coaching staff. Nagy never looked in the mirror at himself was way too prideful, taking credit and deflecting blame depending on the situation. He isn’t the Bears problem anymore but he fits the song so perfectly, it had to be done.

Snow on the Beach - Teven Jenkins

Key lyric

“Like snow on the beach. Weird, but it was beautiful.”

Like snow on the beach, Teven Jenkins wasn’t supposed to be the team’s starting guard, but man, is he good at it. Jenkins appeared to be on his way out the door in the summer for reasons that still are a mystery to this day. If you had asked someone in early August if Jenkins would be thriving for the Bears at right guard, they probably would have said no given the questions surrounding him. It’s a weird sight that took some turns but it’s beautiful to see how the situation has unfolded.

You're on your own, kid - Velus Jones Jr.

Key lyric

“Everything you lose is a step you take.”

The title of the song speaks for itself but Swift’s deeper meaning could be about the journey she’s taken throughout her life and the changes she’s gone through. Still, this matches up with what we’ve seen from Velus Jones Jr. He’s had a long road to the NFL as a 25-year old rookie and he’s struggled to get going on both offense and special teams. But he has a chance to learn from those mistakes and keep pressing forward.

Midnight Rain - Robert Quinn

Key lyric

“He was sunshine, I was midnight rain. He wanted it comfortable, I wanted that pain.”

Swift talks about two people at different points in their lives who needed to move on. Kind of like Robert Quinn and the Bears over the last couple of weeks. Quinn was comfortable with the Bears, but at 32 years old, he deserved a chance to play for a Super Bowl ring and was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears and Quinn were just two opposites at this point in time and it was time to move on.

Question...? - Byron Pringle

Key lyric

“Do you wish you could still touch …her? It’s just a question.”

For such a young team, this song is tough to match with a player. It talks about one of Swift’s flings and if they still thought about their ex when they were together. Wide receiver Byron Pringle checks most of the boxes here, considering he moved on from a stellar quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, to a developing one in Justin Fields. Pringle hasn’t been on the field much as of late, dealing with injuries. But perhaps he thinks longingly of his days with the Kansas City Chiefs. We wouldn’t blame him if he did.

Vigilante S*** - Chase Claypool

Key lyric

“So on the weekends, I don’t dress for friends. Lately I’ve been dressing for revenge.”

Chase Claypool, the newest Bears who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Pittsburgh Steelers, says there is no animosity towards his former organization. But if given truth serum, we bet he would want to show the Steelers they shouldn’t have moved on from him. It’s only human nature, after all. When Claypool suits up this weekend for the first time as a Bear, he won’t be doing it solely for revenge, but it could cross his mind once or twice.

Bejeweled - Eddie Jackson

Key lyric

“Best believe I’m still bejeweled. When I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer.”

The Bears may have treated Eddie Jackson well, but the fans certainly didn’t these last couple of years. But now, playing in a new system and past some tough personal issues, Jackson is once again playing stellar football. Jackson has four interceptions on the season already and was named a permanent team captain following the trade of Quinn. He’s shining on the field and he’s proving to all his doubters that he indeed can still make the whole room shimmer.

Labyrinth - Luke Getsy

Key lyric

“Oh, I’m falling in love. I thought the plane was going down, how’d you turn it right around?”

When it comes to offensive coordinators, the Bears just can never seem to get it right. After Nagy wowed everyone early in his coaching tenure, it ended in disaster and everyone felt burned by him. How could we trust someone to fix the offense and develop quarterback? In comes offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who is slowly, but surely, earning the trust of the fanbase. We all thought the plane was going down, even early in the season, but Getsy has turned it all the way around with the offense looking like a formidable unit.

Karma - Jaquan Brisker

Key lyric

“Karma is a god. Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend. Karma’s a relaxing thought. Aren’t you envious that for you it’s not?”

Instead of focusing on the whole season for this song with Jaquan Brisker, let’s look at one isolated, but noteworthy incident. Earlier in the season, Brisker was the recipient of a questionable quarterback slide from Mac Jones of the New England Patriots. Jones’ cleat popped up and hit Brisker right in the groin, forcing him from the game for a play. But just a few minutes later, karma hit Jones right below the belt as Brisker got his first career interception. It was definitely a highlight for the rookie and was the best example of karma this season when it came to the Bears.

Sweet Nothing - Justin Fields

Key lyric

“They said the end is coming. Everyone’s up to something. I find myself running home to your sweet nothings.”

The amount of discourse that has surrounded the Bears quarterback has been unmatched this year. Fields has had his every move dissected, from his footwork in practice to press conference answers. The conversation about whether he’s the next franchise quarterback or another bust in waiting is exhausting. It feels like the world around Bears fans is crumbling at times, but Fields himself is as steady as can be. We find ourselves feeling better watching him play and comport himself, much like Swift and her current boyfriend as the song suggests. Fields running past defenders is like listening to sweet nothings.

Mastermind - Ryan Poles

Key lyric

“I laid the groundwork and then, just like clockwork, the dominoes cascaded in a line. What if I told you I’m a mastermind? And now you’re mine. It was all my design. ‘Cause I’m a mastermind.”

The final track in Swift’s latest album easily pairs up with general manager Ryan Poles, though she’s clearly talking about a romantic partner. To put it simply, Poles is the mastermind of the Bears. This roster is his design, from the free agent pickups, to the draft selections, and even the recent trades. Poles has been active as a general manager and he’s laying the groundwork to build a Super Bowl roster. Yes it’s a little on the nose, but you have to take the layups when you get them, right?

