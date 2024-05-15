Matches, players, opponents... AS Monaco in the Champions League

Guaranteed to finish on the podium, the Rouge et Blanc punched their ticket to the Champions League next season, six years after last being in the competition. Here's a look back in figures at AS Monaco's participation in the competition.

AS Monaco is back in the Champions League! Thanks to their win in Montpellier Sunday (0-2), the Principality club is assured to finish among the top three places for the 30th time in their history, synonymous with qualification for the Champions League six years after their last participation. Here’s the story — in numbers — of the Monégasques‘ campaigns, thanks to our partner Opta. 📊

𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗦𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗦 𝗗𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗢𝗨𝗥 🇪🇺🔙

Close to being on the podium in matches played 🥉

Thanks to this new qualification, AS Monaco will compete in its tenth Champions League campaign since the creation of the competition in 1992-1993. Only three teams have done better in France: Paris and Lyon (16), as well as Marseille (11).

On the other hand, if we only look at the number of matches played since the first against AEK Athens in 1993, the Principality club now has 78, one less than the Olympians, and will therefore climb into third next season.

In the knockous two-thirds of the time 🏆

This difference is explained by the fact that it is rare to see the Rouge et Blanc make up the numbers. 6 of their 9 participations ended in qualification for the knockout phase, a percentage of 67%. Only Paris and Lyon this time have a higher ratio. Among the significant campaigns, we can remember three semi-finals: in 1994, 1998 as well as in 2017, with the highlight being reaching the final in 2004.

Morientes, top scorer… 🎯

This epic run was marked among other things by the performance of Fernando Morientes, scorer of nine goals, and still the Club’s top scorer in the competition. He is ahead of Radamel Falcao (8) and then Dado Pršo and Thierry Henry, who both have 7. Behind them are Marco Simone and Kylian Mbappé with 6, ahead of the Club’s all-time European leader Victor Ikpeba with 5.

Moutinho has the most caps🔝

Big names which once again put AS Monaco in third place among French clubs in terms of goals scored overall (116) and per match (1.5). As for the Portuguese midfielder, João Moutinho, he has the most matches played with 27. He was particularly essential in 2015 in the elimination of Arsenal in the Round of 16, and he currently sits ahead of former teammates (25 for Fabinho, Danijel Subašić and Andrea Raggi, or Jemerson with 22).

31 opponents 🔛

Next season, AS Monaco could also find old acquaintances like Bayer Leverkusen or Juventus, whom they have already faced six times, which is a record among the 31 opponents they have faced. The Monegasques have finally played against English and German teams 12 times, more than any other country, giving rise to legendary double legged ties, such as against Manchester United in 1998, Chelsea in 2004 or Manchester City in 2017.