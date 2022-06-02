The Match: Tom Brady, Josh Allen used custom golf balls to troll the heck out of each other

Both Tom Brady and Josh Allen used their custom golf balls to troll each other during Capital One’s “The Match” on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Allen, who was teamed up with Patrick Mahomes, was the first one to strike. He placed an unflattering picture of Brady on his balls for the charity golf event. You know the one: It’s the picture of Brady at the NFL combine in 2000. Brady is standing there with his shirt off and he’s looking … less than stellar — at least when compared to the rest of the crop of draft prospects. So that’s a pretty hilarious move from Allen.

Here’s a look at that ball, via Front Office Sports.

Josh Allen is using an OnCore golf ball with @TomBrady’s shirtless combine photo at The Match 👀 pic.twitter.com/ttRWsMisqJ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 1, 2022

Brady, who was teamed up with Aaron Rodgers, then used his ball as a prop to troll Allen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had an image of a Lombardi Trophy. Brady then asked Allen: “Josh, have you seen one of these?” Allen had basically nothing to say.

"Josh, have you seen one of these?" 🤣 Brady wasting no time with the trash talk #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/nFEYDIM16w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2022

You’ve got to love the chippiness.

List