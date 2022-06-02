The Match: Tom Brady, Josh Allen used custom golf balls to troll the heck out of each other

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Henry McKenna
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Both Tom Brady and Josh Allen used their custom golf balls to troll each other during Capital One’s “The Match” on Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Allen, who was teamed up with Patrick Mahomes, was the first one to strike. He placed an unflattering picture of Brady on his balls for the charity golf event. You know the one: It’s the picture of Brady at the NFL combine in 2000. Brady is standing there with his shirt off and he’s looking … less than stellar — at least when compared to the rest of the crop of draft prospects. So that’s a pretty hilarious move from Allen.

Here’s a look at that ball, via Front Office Sports.

Brady, who was teamed up with Aaron Rodgers, then used his ball as a prop to troll Allen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had an image of a Lombardi Trophy. Brady then asked Allen: “Josh, have you seen one of these?” Allen had basically nothing to say.

You’ve got to love the chippiness.

List

Instant observations of the Patriots' 2nd open session of OTAs

Recommended Stories