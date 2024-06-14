Match stats

Emre Can scores his side's fifth of the night [Getty Images]

Germany enjoyed the biggest win by a host nation in an opening Euros match and their biggest victory in the finals

Scotland failed to have a single shot on target. It was the first time they have done so in a tournament since Euro 1992 against the Netherlands.

At the age of 21 years and 42 days, Florian Wirtz became the youngest player to score for Germany at the European Championship, and the youngest player to score the opening goal of a Euros.

In Wirtz (21 years, 42 days) and Jamal Musiala (21 years, 109 days), Germany were the first nation in European Championship history to have two players aged 21 or younger score in the same match.

Scotland have suffered their heaviest defeat at a tournament since losing 7-0 to Uruguay at the 1954 World Cup.

They conceded five goals in a match for the first time since a friendly against the United States in May 2012 (1-5), and first in a competitive match since November 2003 in a European Championship qualifier against Netherlands (0-6).

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made his 35th appearance at a major international tournament, equalling the record by a European goalkeeper, with Hugo Lloris also playing 35 games combined for France.