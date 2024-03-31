How a match penalty sent the Nashville Predators spiraling into two game losing streak

The Nashville Predators franchise record point streak has reversed course into a two game losing streak.

On Saturday - two days after losing 8-4 to the Arizona Coyotes, their first regulation loss in 18 games - Nashville (43-27-4) lost 7-4 to Colorado (47-21-6) at Ball Arena in Denver.

Similar to Thursday, the Predators had a two goal lead early against the Avalanche, but the game quickly changed after a crucial match penalty to Ryan McDonagh early in the second period.

Ryan McDonagh's match penalty changed game against Avalanche

With 3:11 gone in the second period, Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh threw a shoulder check into Avalanche forward Ross Colton as he was trying to exit the Colorado zone.

McDonagh's hit landed high on Colton and he was initially called for a five minute major penalty. The referees reviewed the hit and assessed McDonagh a match penalty for an illegal check to the head.

McDonagh assessed a 5-minute major for this hit. Officials are reviewing the play to determine if McDonagh should be further penalized. pic.twitter.com/IK24g2yTLZ — Bally Sports: Preds (@PredsOnBally) March 30, 2024

The Predators had to kill off a five minute major penalty - the Avalanche managed one goal during the power play, scored by Artturi Lekhonen - but the real issue was having to play without McDonagh the rest of the game.

With the Predators down to just five defensemen, and being without one of their best shot blockers in McDonagh, the game changed dramatically.

The Avalanche would score four more goals in the game, turning a 4-3 deficit into a 7-4 lead. Without McDonagh to stabilize the back end, Colorado began picking apart the Nashville defense, eventually pulling away on two goals by Nathan MacKinnon in the third period.

While the Predators were bound to have their luck turn at some point, the way in which the last two losses have materialized is somewhat concerning. Defensive chaos and shaky goaltending is not what Nashville Predators fans want to see as the team heads towards the playoffs.

