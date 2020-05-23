Memorial Day Weekend will feel a bit different this year, but there is one live sporting event that fans are very much looking forward to watching.

"The Match: Champions for Charity" is scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla., and it will benefit COVID-19 relief.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning will take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in a matchup featuring golf legends and Hall of Fame-caliber NFL quarterbacks. A total of eight Super Bowl titles (Brady six, Manning two) and 20 major championships (Woods 15, Mickelson five) have been won between these four athletes.

With four of the most competitive athletes of the last 20 years set to square off, you can bet the action will be exciting and full of trash talk.

Here are the latest betting lines for Sunday's golf match, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

To win: Woods/Manning -195, Mickelson/Brady +165

Leader after 12 holes: Woods/Manning -175, Mickelson/Brady +138, Tie +400

Back 9 winner: Woods/Manning -106, Mickelson/Brady +188, Tie +350

First to go 1 up: Woods/Manning -150, Mickelson/Brady +120

Hole 1 longest tee shot: Tom Brady +100, Peyton Manning -125

Hole in one during tournament: Yes +5000











'The Match' odds: Latest betting lines, props for Woods/Manning vs. Brady/Mickelson originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston