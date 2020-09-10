'The match is never over when you play Serena Williams' - Victoria Azarenka sets-up last four meeting at US Open

Azarenka booked her place in the last four of a grand slam for the first time since 2013 - Getty Images

Two-time grand slam winner Victoria Azarenka said the 'match is never over' when you take on Serena Williams after setting up a semi-final meeting with the 23-times major champion at the US Open.

Azarenka demolished Belgium's 16th seed Elise Mertens for the loss of one game in the last remaining women's quarter-final contest to reach the last four of a slam for the first time since 2013.

While Azarenka has an inferior head-to-head record with Williams - 18-4 - the Belarusian was one of the few players who consistently challenged the American when in her prime from 2012 to 2016.

"It's just a good execution and being able to fight for every ball," Azarenka said of how you can beat Williams.

"We had so many great battles when I won or when I lost. A lot of good matches," she added.

"I always know one thing: the match is never over. No matter what the score is, the match is never going to be over."

Williams does hold an unblemished record against Azarenka when it comes to the slams, winning all 10 of their meetings.

The No 3 seed in New York defeated Azarenka in back-to-back finals in 2012 and 13, but the Belarusian only had fond memories of playing the American.

"I like playing against the best," she said. "That's where you see yourself, your level, the biggest challenge.

"There's no one as tough mentally as Serena.

"I think we've built a lot of memories to remember. There's been a lot of great matches."