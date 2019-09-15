Match-by-match recaps from Sunday singles at the Solheim Cup

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – Suzann Pettersen was a controversial captain’s pick before this 16th Solheim Cup started. When it finished, though, the European stalwart was the hero yet again.

Pettersen, who had made just three competitive starts since the last Solheim Cup, sunk an 8-foot birdie putt at the par-5 18th hole to give Europe a 14.5-13.5 victory at Gleneagles.

“She got a bit of stick for getting that pick, but this just shows it was the right one,” said European captain Catriona Matthew.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Europe took six-and-a-half of the 12 available singles points as it still has not lost a Cup in Scotland. It also won in 1992 at Dalmahoy and in 2000 at Loch Lomond.

American captain Juli Inkster, who won each of her first two Cups as captain, was defeated in her third and likely last go-round as captain.

16th Solheim Cup: Scoring and matches | Full coverage

Here is a match-by-match recap of every match from Sunday singles:

FINAL SCORE: EUROPE, 14.5, U.S. 13.5

Sunday singles: Europe 6.5, U.S. 5.5

Match 17: Carlota Ciganda (EUR) def. Danielle Kang (USA), 1 up

Kang birdied the first hole to take an early lead, but this match was all square for much of the first 12 holes. Kang took another lead with a 12-foot birdie make at the par-4 13th, but Ciganda’s birdie at the par-5 16th square the match back up. On the par-5 18th, Kang went bunker to bunker with her third shot and Ciganda hit a great pitch from a terrible lie to set up a conceded birdie.

Match 18: Nelly Korda (USA) def. Caroline Hedwall (EUR), 2 up

Story continues

After playing just once in the first four sessions, Hedwall came out of the gates hot, birdieing the first two holes and leading 3 up after nine. But Korda birdied Nos. 10 and 11 to get to 1 down and then won three straight holes beginning at No. 13. Missed putts from close range by Hedwall on Nos. 15 and 17 helped Korda complete the comeback.

Match 19: Georgia Hall (EUR) def. Lexi Thompson (USA), 2 and 1

Thompson injured her back during her warmup and almost couldn’t go. She then hit her first 10 greens and built a 2-up lead through eight holes. But Thompson lost Nos. 9-11, the last two on short par misses, and Hall extended her lead to 2 up as Thompson lipped out her par putt on the par-4 15th. Two holes later, Hall closed Thompson out with par.

Match 20: Celine Boutier (EUR) def. Annie Park (USA), 2 and 1

Park jumped up early as Boutier double-bogeyed the first hole, and Park led 2 up after four holes. But Boutier was able to square the match after seven without making a birdie. Boutier got in the birdie column at No. 9 and a hole later she drained a 10-foot birdie putt to take her first lead. She made one of similar length at the par-5 16th and then converted a great up-and-down at the par-3 17th to end the match.

Match 21: Angel Yin (USA) def. Azahara Munoz (EUR), 2 and 1

Much like she did in her opening fourball match, Yin built a big lead, going 4 up at the turn. But Munoz birdied the next three holes to claw back to 1 down. She never got closer, though, as she bogeyed No. 13 and Yin closed her out on the penultimate hole.

Match 22: Megan Khang (USA) vs. Charley Hull (EUR), halved

Both players played the first 11 holes without a bogey. Khang won the first two holes, but Hull hung in there, taking her first lead with birdie at the par-5 16th. However, leading 1 up on the last, Hull had her chip roll back down to her feet and then putted through the green. Khang won the hole with a conceded birdie to earn a huge half-point.

Match 23: Lizette Salas (USA) def. Anne Van Dam (EUR), 1 up

Van Dam came out with lots of energy, with three birdies in her first five holes. But Salas played spectacular golf after her bogey on the first hole, making five birdies, including a long one at the par-4 13th to take her first lead. Van Dam had a chance to win the par-5 18th and earn a half-point, but she missed her 10-footer for birdie.

Match 24: Jessica Korda (USA) def. Caroline Masson (EUR), 3 and 2

Masson led for the first seven holes, but when she missed a 6-footer for birdie at the par-5 ninth she was 1 down. Korda chipped in for birdie at the par-4 12th to take another 1-up lead and closed Masson out with birdie at the par-5 16th.

Match 25: Brittany Altomare (USA) def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (EUR), 5 and 4

Altomare took her first lead with a tap-in birdie at the par-4 fifth and never looked back. She drained a 20-footer at No. 8, the first of three straight birdies, and closed out the match four holes early with another birdie at the par-4 14th. Ewart, who lipped out a 2-foot birdie putt at the par-5 ninth, didn’t record a birdie until the last hole.

Match 26: Marina Alex (USA) vs. Suzann Pettersen (EUR)

Pettersen took a 2-up lead with a 15-foot birdie make at No. 6. She went back to 2 up with a 40-foot make at No. 11. But no putt was bigger than her 8-foot birdie to win the Solheim Cup on the last hole.

Match 27: Bronte Law (EUR) def. Ally McDonald (USA), 2 and 1

This match was back and forth on the front nine. McDonald drained a 25-footer for birdie at No. 3. Law responded with a 12-footer at No. 4. McDonald took a 1-up lead after Law missed a short par putt at the par-3 10th, but Law battled back late. She left her third shot in the bunker at the par-4 15th, yet somehow halved the hole. A hole later, Law drained a 15-footer for birdie to take the lead. She then closed out the match with par on No. 17.

Match 28: Anna Nordqvist (EUR) def. Morgan Pressel (USA), 4 and 3

The board went blue early in this one and stayed that way as Nordqvist didn’t make a bogey in 15 holes. The Swede added three birdies to close out Pressel, who actually made just three bogeys, with three holes to play.