How they match up: Louisiana Tech at UTEP

Some streak will end Friday night in the Sun Bowl when Louisiana Tech meets UTEP in the nation's only battle between two teams playing their sixth game of the season.

The Bulldogs, who mostly have a strong tradition, have lost 17 consecutive games away from Ruston, La. The Miners' losing streak against FBS teams is now five straight. As for the series, Louisiana Tech leads it 9-2, though UTEP did win the last game in the Sun Bowl in 2021 that is part of that big Bulldog road losing streak.

What does all that mean? The odds makers don't seem to know either, as UTEP rates a 1-point favorite.

Here is how they match up.

Quarterbacks Edge: Even

Gavin Hardison didn't practice this week but coach Dana Dimel said he'll be good to go in the game. As for Louisiana Tech, Hank Bachmeier, who received this check against Hardison last year in the Sun Bowl with Boise State only to be devoured whole, missed last week's game against Nebraska and was replaced by Jack Turner. Turner threw for 292 yards. So who is playing Friday? We'll know shortly after kickoff but right now all is a mystery.

Running backs Edge: Louisiana Tech

The Bulldogs' top two rushers, Keith Willias Jr. (7.3 yards a carry) and Tyre Shelton (10.2 yards a carry), are not listed as the starter. That would be Charvis Thornton (4.9 yards a carry), so La. Tech is deep. UTEP should be healthier with Deion Hankins fully cleared to go.

Receivers Edge: Louisiana Tech

Any Conference USA team with Smoke Harris gets this check and he has a good compliment with Cyrus Allen. UTEP's Tyrin Smith will be a game-time decision and hasn't practiced in two weeks. Kelly Akharaiyi has emerged as a top target.

Offensive line Edge: Louisiana Tech

UTEP had major protection problems last week, though it did seem to get that sorted out with some halftime adjustments. Still, the Miners have allowed four more sacks and average one less yard per carry on the ground. UTEP getting healthier with the return of Steven Hubbard could swing this matchup the other way.

Defensive line Edge: UTEP

For the last three years the UTEP defensive line has dominated Louisiana Tech and a lot of those Miners are back. Praise Amaewhule has been a game-changer against the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech's line has put up good sack numbers this year, led by Deshon Hall's two sacks.

Linebacker Edge: UTEP

UTEP's Tyrice Knight continues to make a case for C-USA defensive player of the year as he leads the nation in total tackles. Louisiana Tech's Brevin Randle is the Bulldogs' second-leading tackler.

Defensive backs Edge: Louisiana Tech

The Miners are still searching for interceptions and turnovers in general, as their defensive backs have one pick and one forced fumble. All four of Louisiana Tech's interceptions are from its secondary.

Special teams Edge: Louisiana Tech

Harris hasn't gotten going yet in the return game but he is still a supreme weapon. UTEP special teams have generally been decent except for a propensity for one killer mistake a game. For UTEP to have a chance it has to avoid the big mistake in this game.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: How they match up: Louisiana Tech at UTEP