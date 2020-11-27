The Match III tracker: Peyton and Steph vs. Phil and Chuck
Thanksgiving may be over, but there’s still plenty to be thankful for, including The Match — the gift that keeps on giving.
In the third edition of the series, The Match: Champions for Change follows two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Peyton Manning and three-time NBA Champion Steph Curry team up against five-time major champion Phil Mickelson and NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley in a modified alternate shot match play format.
Each competitor has chosen at least one HBCU to receive donations from various on-course challenges.
Keep up with everything happening in The Match III at Stone Canyon in Oro Valley, Arizona, with our hole-by-hole recap below.
The first tee shots will be hit shortly after 3 p.m. ET.
Hole 1 – Curry, Manning lead, 1 up
Par 5, 426 yards
Chuck has a new swing he debuted on the first tee, surprising everyone. But it wasn’t enough the win the hole. Barkley missed a short par putt to tie the par-4 hole, giving way for Manning to make his putt for par. Team Manning/Curry lead 1 up through one.
