Match Highlights: Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC
Highlights from the match between Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC.
Highlights from the match between Washington Spirit vs. Portland Thorns FC.
This was frightening.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
An absence that started with an illness has become an absence for personal reasons with an unknown time that it will come to an end.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.
Ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jimmy Johnson has found a calmness. But it wasn't always that way for the Cowboys legend.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Fields said he lost "4-5 days" of memories while responding to calls from fans encouraging him to get back on his bike.
Schauffele hasn’t played great at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, but he congratulated his fellow gold medal winner Nelly Korda.