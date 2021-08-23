Match Highlights: Santos vs. Internacional

Associated Press

Liberty National avoided the brunt of the wind from Hurricane Henri, but not the rain that forced the final round of The Northern Trust to finish on Monday. In a memo sent to players Sunday night, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he is amending the bad weather guidelines to allow for a Tuesday finish regardless of how much golf is played Monday. Monahan cited the importance and the sequential nature of the FedEx Cup playoffs in making an exception to the guidelines.