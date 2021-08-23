Match Highlights: Santos vs. Internacional
Highlights from the match between Santos vs. Internacional
Sometimes when you make the smart play from a clock management perspective, not everyone watching is smart enough to understand why you did it. Chiefs running back Derrick Gore found that out in front of a national television audience. The Chiefs had the ball and the lead with 1:51 remaining when Gore got the ball [more]
LaMonte Wade Jr. and Donovan Solano hit a couple of pinch-hit homers over the weekend to help the Giants take a series from the A's. The way they did it made MLB history.
Manny Pacquiao plans to take his time before deciding on his future but admitted on Saturday he may not return to the ring after his upset defeat to Yordenis Ugas.
Without international teams in this year's field, the number of U.S. squads doubled, giving regional runners-up another chance to get to Williamsport.
"Count me out if you want to. Talk all the s--- you want. 'Cause I'm here to stay. I'm not done," Sha'Carri Richardson told NBC after the loss.
Justin Fields got absolutely hammered high. Watch the illegal hit, but hide the women and children.
Check out how much money each player earned at the 2021 AIG Women's British Open at Carnoustie.
Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a last-gasp winner to save Juventus after they had thrown away a two-goal lead at Udinese, his stoppage time header ruled out for offside in a dramatic 2-2 draw in his team's opening Serie A match of the season.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Ryan Blaney in Sunday's Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci lead the winners and losers from the Dallas Cowboys' preseason loss to the Houston Texans. | From @NoHuddle
A number of Seattle Seahawks players suffered serious injuries in the team's preseason loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday night.
After a 16-month absence, Becky Lynch returns to WWE and defeats Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown women's title.
Liberty National avoided the brunt of the wind from Hurricane Henri, but not the rain that forced the final round of The Northern Trust to finish on Monday. In a memo sent to players Sunday night, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he is amending the bad weather guidelines to allow for a Tuesday finish regardless of how much golf is played Monday. Monahan cited the importance and the sequential nature of the FedEx Cup playoffs in making an exception to the guidelines.
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' preseason Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Los Angeles Times readers share their thoughts on Trevor Bauer, Shohei Ohtani, The Times' sports coverage and more in our weekly letters to the sports editor.
Derek Carr got his wish. Backup Marcus Mariota had no chance to showcase himself for other teams on Saturday night. After not playing in the preseason opener, Mariota was expected to play on Saturday night against the Rams. He didn’t. “He’s just not ready to go, physically,” coach Jon Gruden said after the game. “He [more]
Najee Harris is a natural at making highlight reels!
McCarron's injury leaves Atlanta with only undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks backing up Matt Ryan.
The impressive digs come with a special perk.
Manny Pacquiao caught a break when Errol Spence Jr. went down with an eye injury and must close his boxing career against Yordenis Ugás or risk ending his career being beaten into submission.