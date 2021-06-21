Match Highlights: Portland Thorns FC vs. Kansas City
Highlights from the match between Portland Thorns FC vs. Kansas City.
A fan ran onto the course at the U.S. Open and was quickly tackled, but not before a little performance.
The Nets were a few inches away from a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals. Now, they enter the 2021 offseason with a few significant decisions to make.
Facing a 36-hour turnaround from eliminating Utah to opening at Phoenix, the game Clippers come up short as Devin Booker has 40-point triple-double to lift the Suns.
Rahm birdies the last two holes to beat Louis Oosthuizen by one shot and become first Spaniard to win US Open Win comes two weeks after he tested positive for Covid when six shots clear the Memorial McIlroy, DeChambeau and Koepka challenge during exciting final round but fall back on the tough back nine Full leaderboard and scores from Torrey Pines
This marked Nelly Korda's second win of the season and her fifth since turning pro in 2016.
Steph Curry and Draymond Green know who he is. He's Kevin Durant.
Kevin Durant's reaction after seeing how close he was to ending the Milwaukee Bucks' season on his clutch shot in regulation.
Kyle Larson picked up his third consecutive points series race victory, and fourth overall, including last week's All-Star Race in Texas.
With Chris Paul and Kawhi Leonard sidelined, Booker's Suns edged George's Clippers in Game 1.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone knew it off the bat. “Usually, a triple play sneaks up on you,” he said. New York turned its record-tying third triple play of the season to strand the go-ahead run in the ninth inning, bailing out closer Aroldis Chapman from a shaky outing and closing down a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
Lap-by-lap highlights from the NASCAR race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Full results from Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.
Russell Henley, Mackenzie Hughes and Louis Oosthuizen are each tied atop the U.S. Open leaderboard heading into Sunday's final round at Torrey Pines.
The relationship between the Lions and Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson continues to be strained, at best. On Friday, Johnson disclosed another reason for his hard feelings. Johnson claims that he wanted to finish his career with another team, but that the Lions wouldn’t let him leave. “We asked would they release me or [more]
Alvin Toles, the father of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles, prays for his son who is mentally ill.
Usain Bolt won't be at this summer's Olympics, but he has plenty to celebrate.
Barclays Center went from being up for grabs to silent and upsetting in a 15-minute span.
The Lakers are reportedly making more changes as they alter their approach to health as an organization.
Good, bad, worse: Naoya Inoue dazzles, Jermall Charlo has power outage.
After running her prelim with a shoe untied, sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson made a statement her win in the women's 100m at U.S. Olympic Trials.