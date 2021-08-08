Match Highlights: NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage
Highlights from the match between NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage.
Highlights from the match between NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. North Carolina Courage.
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
A Wisconsin family battled a big fish in the Atlantic Ocean offshore of Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Here's what they caught and released.
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
An absence that started with an illness has become an absence for personal reasons with an unknown time that it will come to an end.
Schauffele hasn’t played great at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, but he congratulated his fellow gold medal winner Nelly Korda.
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.