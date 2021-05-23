Match Highlights: NC Courage vs. Orlando Pride

Reuters

Serena Williams is unlikely to win a record equalling 24th Grand slam title on the claycourts of Roland Garros, although her chance will come, the American's long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou told Reuters on Friday. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. The 39-year-old American has since reached four Grand Slam finals, but has failed to match Margaret Court's long-standing record.