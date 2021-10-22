Match Highlights: Internacional vs. Red Bull Bragantino

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry waved to acknowledge the adoring fans as shot after shot dropped through the net and screamed in celebration - no trash about it. Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 56.8 seconds remaining to follow up a 30-footer less than a minute earlier, and he relished every bit of his 45-point home opener that lifted the Golden State Warriors over the Los Angeles Clippers 115-113 on Thursday night. The reigning NBA scoring champion even secured a key rebound with 36 seconds left before calmly converting a pair of free throws with less than 5 seconds left, scoring eight points over the final 1:54.