Match Highlights: Internacional vs. Red Bull Bragantino
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Highlights from the match between Internacional vs. Red Bull Bragantino
Highlights from the match between Internacional vs. Red Bull Bragantino
Take advantage of Wall Street's current obsession with growth to grab some high-quality income stocks.
Dodgers' Chris Taylor hits three homers and becomes the first player in postseason history to have a 3-homer game in a potential elimination game.
Steph Curry continues to find ways to do things that make jaws drop.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry waved to acknowledge the adoring fans as shot after shot dropped through the net and screamed in celebration - no trash about it. Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 56.8 seconds remaining to follow up a 30-footer less than a minute earlier, and he relished every bit of his 45-point home opener that lifted the Golden State Warriors over the Los Angeles Clippers 115-113 on Thursday night. The reigning NBA scoring champion even secured a key rebound with 36 seconds left before calmly converting a pair of free throws with less than 5 seconds left, scoring eight points over the final 1:54.
Newly signed Celtics guard Brodric Thomas is going to wear a number no NBA player has ever used before.
We haven’t heard much from Jon Gruden since he abruptly resigned as Raiders head coach 10 days ago. HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel has heard a little more. Andrea Kremer, who recently profiled Raiders owner Mark Davis for the show, explains on the latest episode of the Real Sports Podcast that a producer recently cold-called [more]
The winner in one of the most viral videos of 2020 makes her Bellator debut Saturday.
Umpires are going to get calls wrong, but 21 of them? In an ALCS game? The Red Sox' issues with balls and strikes last night were legitimate, and this graphic proves it.
It's the question everyone is asking: Why is Joc Pederson wearing a pearl necklace? If there's anyone who can pull it off, it's the Braves outfielder.
The Giants had two of their top prospects, Joey Bart and Heliot Ramos, in Triple-A most of the season. But they're not the only young players ready for an extended look.
The ‘Bronze Bomber’ was knocked down three times by Fury in their heavyweight title fight
The Braves are on the brink of the World Series – but collapsed when they were in the same spot last season.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could reportedly be sent to the Miami Dolphins at the trade deadline. Here are four other teams that could be impacted.
The Dodgers are on the brink after losing to the Braves 9-2 in NLCS Game 4. Justin Turner is injured and done for the playoffs. Is his team next?
Jose Mourinho's Roma were humiliated 6-1 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday at Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian champions whose fans are famed for carrying giant yellow toothbrushes to games.
As part of the NBA's 75th-anniversary festivities, the league has officially unveiled its list of the 75 greatest players to ever play.
There seem to be two names we hear most associated with LSU in the job search.
Steph Curry understands the gravity of his closing in on the NBA's all-time made 3-pointer record.
Steph Curry wasn't "trash" in the first quarter against the Clippers on Thursday night.
Goorjian's comments come after Aussie basketball icon Andrew Bogut weighed in on the "ugly" stand-off between Simmons and the 76ers. "It's not good for either party, in my opinion. Ben's side of things, training with your phone in your pocket, not ...