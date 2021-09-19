Match Highlights: Empoli vs. Sampdoria
Highlights from the match between Empoli vs. Sampdoria
In America, soccer is one of the rare sports where the biggest stars in the game are women. It's also one of the only sports where women are paid more than men — at least by the national team if...
The Ducks dropped a spot to No. 4 in ESPN's power rankings after a lackluster blowout over Stony Brook, getting leaped by the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Are the Wolverines a legitimate contender for the Big Ten title? Will Florida State lose more than eight games for the first time since 1974?
Fresno State has beaten UCLA twice in past four seasons and collected a total of $1.75 million in appearance money for those games.
Cristiano Ronaldo began the comeback as Manchester United won 2-1 at West Ham thanks to Mark Noble missing a penalty in stoppage time for the hosts straight after being brought off the bench on Sunday. The club captain was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area. The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spotkick since December 2016, but he was denied a winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.
Michigan State football looks like a force to be reckoned with, and Spartans have joined Michigan Wolverines in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll Top 25.
A Wisconsin freshman RB has entered the transfer portal
Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is here, and our fantasy football analysts have you covered with their positional rankings!
Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott had multiple confrontations as NASCAR's biggest feud of the season erupted Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
It is accepted by everyone on Planet Golf that this will be Lee Westwood’s final Ryder Cup as a player and that he will captain Europe in Italy in 2023. Well, everyone but Lee Westwood, that is.
David de Gea saved a stoppage-time penalty after Jesse Lingard broke West Ham hearts on his return to the club with a late strike in a 2-1 win for Manchester United on Sunday.
Watch the final laps and all the drama between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick at Bristol Motor Speedway from the in-car camera views of Harvick's No. 4.
Four drivers were eliminated from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after Saturday‘s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, as the postseason field was trimmed from 16 drivers to 12. WINNER Kyle Larson. Larson got his sixth victory of the season with a dramatic late pass of Kevin Harvick to cap the opening round of the […]
“If it hits the tree, it goes in the hazard, I'm making 7,” Phil Mickelson said. “So it was a critical shot.”
USC rallies behind freshman QB Jaxson Dart and interim head coach Donte Williams for a big win over Washington State.
When Major League Baseball hosted its "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa in August, it was a celebration of small-town America. But less than 100 miles away, a small town is worrying that its local economy, that's centered around baseball, is getting shut out. Kris Van Cleave traveled to Caledonia, Minnesota, where a factory partially owned by MLB is closing up shop and shipping jobs overseas.
Get a look from a different angle as Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott get heated on pit road after the Bristol Night Race.
The weekend's top matchup will see unbeaten, title-chasing Chelsea visit a Tottenham side in need of a bounce-back.
On the brink of its first 3-0 start in six years, UCLA instead reverted to its 2020 habit of losing late in inexplicable, dramatic fashion.
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]