Match Highlights: Empoli vs. Sampdoria

Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo began the comeback as Manchester United won 2-1 at West Ham thanks to Mark Noble missing a penalty in stoppage time for the hosts straight after being brought off the bench on Sunday. The club captain was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area. The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spotkick since December 2016, but he was denied a winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.